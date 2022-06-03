On this day: Muhammad Ali dies at 74

Muhammad Ali died on June 3, 2016, at 74 years old. He was hospitalized the previous day due to respiratory issues.

Ali's funeral was planned by the fighter and his family in the years leading up to his death. His pallbearers included Will Smith, Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, and George Chuvalo. The memorial service in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, was watched by an estimated one billion people.

Muhammad Ali had his first amateur fight in 1954. He won two national Golden Gloves titles and then won an Olympic gold medal in 1960. The Kentucky fighter made his professional debut the same year, stepping into the ring with Tunney Hunsaker at the Freedom Hall in Louisville. His funeral service began at this venue in 2016.

Ali's professional record was 56-5. Three of these losses came in his last four fights. His only other losses came to Joe Frazier and Ken Norton, two legendary fighters of his era. He beat both men twice in subsequent bouts. In 1978, 'The Greatest' became the first three-time heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Story continues below ad

The death of 'The People's Champion' was mourned globally. The fighter's impact went far beyond the boxing ring, and he was recognized for his long-standing fight against social, political, and racial oppression. Due to his resistance and his draft refusal, the boxer was subject to surveillance by the American government as part of COINTELPRO and MINARET operations.

Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman

On October 30, 1974, Ali and George Foreman stepped into the ring in Zaire for what is probably the most iconic fight in boxing. Foreman was the reigning WBA, WBC, and The Ring Heavyweight Champion.

Story continues below ad

Ali was a 4-1 underdog going into the fight, though he was a favorite among fans and the press. Foreman was not only the champion but was the younger man and a devastating puncher. However, Ali skilfully wore 'Big George' down in the early rounds and then knocked him out in the eighth.

The 'Rumble in the Jungle' is the subject of five films in addition to a number of books and songs. The live event was covered by major writers such as Hunter S. Thompson, Norman Mailer, and George Plimpton. It was watched by up to a billion television viewers.

Story continues below ad

Check out Lee Wylie's breakdown of the Rumble in the Jungle below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far