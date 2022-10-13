"Chavez Jr. wasn't even 20%" - Oscar De La Hoya discredits Anderson Silva's win against fellow Mexican, claims Jake Paul will knock Silva clean out

Oscar De La Hoya believes Anderson Silva’s win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is misleading.

Silva has rejuvenated his fighting career since parting ways with the UFC. ‘The Spider’ is now riding the momentum of boxing wins against Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz into a matchup against Jake Paul on October 29.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Anderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via split decision but that should've been unanimous. Silva, at 46 years of age, looked great. What a legend!

Anderson Silva defeats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via split decision but that should've been unanimous. Silva, at 46 years of age, looked great. What a legend!https://t.co/NUCXuymmfr

The YouTuber has looked unstoppable inside the boxing ring, knocking out legitimate mixed martial artists in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Now he'll face his toughest test yet against 'The Spider', who has a penchant for knocking people out with his hands.

The MMA legend shocked many with a statement win against former world champion Chavez Jr. in June 2021. Meanwhile, De La Hoya believes ‘The Spider’ is getting too much credit for that win.

During an interview with InsideFighting, ‘The Golden Boy’ had this to say about Paul vs. Silva:

"He [Jake Paul] connects with Silva, he's knocking him out. He touches Silva, he's going down. Everybody is going based on what Silva did to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. Come on. Chavez Jr. wasn't even 20% of himself."

The hype around Paul's boxing career has somewhat died down due to the inactivity caused by multiple failed matchups against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.

With a win against Silva, ‘The Problem Child’ could get back on track for a rumored big-money fight against Nate Diaz.

Watch Oscar De La Hoya discuss Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva below:

Oscar De La Hoya says Jake Paul is starting to get "into the rhythm of things"

While some have been critical of Paul’s boxing accolades, the YouTuber has built up experience and skill with several years of training. During the aforementioned interview, Oscar De La Hoya picked ‘The Problem Child’ to win his next fight:

"That's a good fight. I'm gonna go with Jake Paul. I'm gonna go with Jake Paul because he seems like he's getting into the rhythm of things. He doesn't have too many fights. He loves boxing. He's a hard worker and has a lot of power."

Nobody knew what to expect when Paul crossed over into the boxing world. The relentless backlash that he suffered in his initial days has begun to evolve into respect, especially now that he has decided to take on a feared striker like Silva.

Poll : 0 votes