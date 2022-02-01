Oscar De La Hoya takes shots at Floyd Mayweather while pleading for a rematch - "He's all about the money"

Oscar De La Hoya has been eyeing a return to the ring for a while now.

After getting replaced in his last bout due to COVID-19, the Mexican has vowed to get back in the ring. His dream matchup? A rematch against the man that outboxed him back in 2007, Floyd Mayweather.

At the time, their fight broke the record for the most pay-per-view buys. The fight was like the passing of the torch.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing ON THIS DAY: Money outpoints Oscar



Back in 2007 ON THIS DAY: Money outpoints OscarBack in 2007 @FloydMayweather proved size does not matter as he moved up to super welterweight to take Oscar De La Hoya's WBC title🤜 📅ON THIS DAY: Money outpoints Oscar💵⏪Back in 2007 @FloydMayweather proved size does not matter as he moved up to super welterweight to take Oscar De La Hoya's WBC title🤜⚡ https://t.co/hTJeIfwxbF

Since then, Mayweather has surpassed De La Hoya's laurels and accomplishments by a long way.

Widely considered the greatest boxer of all time, 'Money' Mayweather can still dominate opponents in the ring. His last fight came in July 2021 against Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition clash.

Now, Oscar De La Hoya believes it is his turn to take on Mayweather.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Oscar De La Hoya wants to call out @FloydMayweather for a rematch Oscar De La Hoya wants to call out @FloydMayweather for a rematch 😮 https://t.co/V6hOXFq84Q

In conversation with DAZN News, Oscar De La Hoya spoke about why he thinks another fight between him and Mayweather should be next.

"Obviously, he's [Mayweather] all about the money. This would be probably the biggest fight out there for him. I believe it would be bigger than him fighting McGregor. It would be bigger than him fighting Logan Paul or whoever he's bound to fight next. I think that people want to see real fights. People want to see legend versus legend, champion versus champion. This is what we do."

Oscar De La Hoya offered Floyd Mayweather $100 million to fight him

In September last year, 'The Golden Boy' called out Floyd Mayweather with a jaw-dropping offer.

Although De La Hoya may have intoxicated, he seemed very serious when he spoke to a TMZ reporter about his health following his battle with Covid. The mood suddenly turned when De La Hoya revealed who he was going to call out and named Floyd Mayweather.

He then went on to claim he'd offer Mayweather $100 million to fight him in the ring. Mayweather's response was very brutal.

Also Read Article Continues below

'Money' did not even acknowledge the challenge because he and his team believed De La Hoya did not have that kind of money to give.

Edited by Harvey Leonard

LIVE POLL Q. Will Floyd Mayweather get back in the ring to take on De La Hoya? Yes No 0 votes so far