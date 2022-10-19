Oscar De La Hoya believes that Jake Paul will knock out Anderson Silva in their clash on October 29.

On Showtime pay-per-view, 'The Problem Child' will look to continue his undefeated boxing career. The bout against 'The Spider' is expected to be the toughest of his short-lived run so far.

The matchup is so difficult for the YouTuber-turned-boxer that many fans and pundits are expecting him to lose for the first time in his career. It's hard to argue with them, given the Brazilian's run in the boxing ring since leaving the UFC in 2020.

Since exiting the cage, Anderson Silva has captured wins over names such as Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It was that latter victory that impressed fans so much, as the Mexican boxer is a former champion, but was dismantled by the Brazilian.

However, Oscar De La Hoya isn't buying into all that talk. In an interview with Inside Fighting, the former champion downplayed Silva's previous win over Chavez Jr. 'The Golden Boy' opined that the Mexican boxer wasn't at his best.

Furthermore, De La Hoya stated that Jake Paul will win by knockout in the clash later this month, saying:

"He [Jake Paul] connects with Silva, he's knocking him out. He touches Silva, he's going down. Everybody is going based on what Silva did to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. Come on. Chavez Jr. wasn't even 20% of himself."

Watch the interview below:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Betting Odds

While Oscar De La Hoya expects Jake Paul to easily defeat Anderson Silva, not everyone is so convinced.

Throughout the YouTuber's career, he's never been an underdog. After all, his knockout victories over names such as Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren show 'The Problem Child' is a heavy hitter, like him or not.

However, he might end up being the underdog for the first time in his career. When the betting lines for his return against 'The Spider' opened, Paul was once again a heavy favorite. The line quickly swung in the former UFC middleweight champion's direction.

Now, according to Bet MGM, the odds have once again swung back towards Jake Paul. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is currently a slight -120 betting favorite. Meanwhile, for fans hoping for an upset, Silva is the +110 underdog.

With odds like that, it's clear that fans and bettors are split heading into October 29th.

