"The best heavyweight in the world"- Oscar De La Hoya praises Tyson Fury after his recent win over Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury took on his long-time rival Dillian Whyte this past weekend at a packed Wembley Stadium. Going into the fight, Fury was the favorite to win the bout and that's exactly what happened. In the aftermath of the fight, boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya heaped praise on the English heavyweight.

Fury was in full control for the majority of the fight before landing a vicious uppercut which knocked Whyte out late in the sixth round. During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, De La Hoya commended the undefeated champion, calling him "the best heavyweight in the world."

"He's an amazing fighter, he's incredible. I think that Fury is going to be very hard to beat, he's the best heavyweight in the world. I was proud to see that he represents The Ring magazine championship belt and that obviously solidifies a fighter on being the best out there in his weight division."

Watch Oscar De La Hoya's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury is the biggest bluff merchant

Following his win over Dillian Whyte, 'The Gypsy King' made it known that this might be the last time he entered the boxing ring. While Fury is contemplating retirement, not everyone believes that the undefeated boxer would really retire from the sport just yet, including Eddie Hearn.

During a recent episode of the DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn spoke about Fury's potential retirement. The Matchroom Boxing promoter is certainly not buying into his claims of retirement as he feels the biggest fights for 'The Gypsy King' have not happened yet.

"Tyson Fury is very popular at the moment, so anything you say negative about him isn't gonna go down very well. But Tyson Fury's a great bluff merchant. And he ain't retiring. The biggest fights for Tyson Fury haven't happened yet."

The obvious superfight available to Fury is a potential title unification bout against the winner of the upcoming Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch. If Joshua emerges victorious, an all-English title unification fight in the U.K. would undoubtedly be a massive event.

Fury has also teased a potential fight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. However, the Mancunian claims that this matchup won't be contested under boxing rules. Rather, it would be under a hybrid ruleset to make it an even contest.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Ngannou believes he has the power to stop Fury Ngannou believes he has the power to stop Fury 👊 https://t.co/oQsi31cl1v

