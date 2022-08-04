"Spence can be like a Sugar Ray Leonard" - Oscar De La Hoya predicts Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.; wants the winner to face 'Boogeyman' Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Many believe that Errol Spence Jr. is the underdog against Terence Crawford in a potentially undisputed welterweight title fight. However, Golden Boy kingpin Oscar De La Hoya doesn’t fall in that bracket.

He is backing ‘The Truth’ in the mix against ‘Bud’ and envisions the future undisputed champion to face his star prospect, Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Ortiz Jr., 18-0 as a pro, will face Michael McKinson on August 6 which will be a world title eliminator fight. If he wins, the 24-year-old can head towards a world title in the 147 lbs category.

De La Hoya connected with FightHype.com to speak about Ortiz Jr’s future and the outcome of Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Referring to Ortiz’s world title shot, he said:

“Him winning that fight, we are going right after the winner of Crawford and Errol Spence, right there. He is right there in line. This is a title eliminator for the WBC. So we feel that Vergil Ortiz is the most dangerous welterweight out there in the world today."

He added:

"I know the biggest fight to be made is Crawford vs Errol Spence, but Vergil Ortiz is the guy that’s considered to be the Boogeyman.”

Watch FightHype's interview with Oscar De La Hoya below:

The 147 lbs world titles are currently under the reign of Errol Spence Jr. (WBC, IBF, WBA) and Terence Crawford (WBO). That said, Crawford is now a free agent while Spence is working with PBC. There is no definite reason viable on why the fight shouldn’t happen.

Meanwhile, De La Hoya shed views on the potential super fight in the same interview and said:

“I have never dealt with [Terence] Crawford but look, I like both guys, Spence is. I have always said when I was promoting Spence, I always said that Spence can be like a Sugar Ray Leonard, you know of our era. That fighter, he is an amazing human.”

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford might be the most needed fight in boxing

There are several super fights coming up like Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2, Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3 and many more. However, amidst these, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford can stage the biggest fight of their time by locking horns against each other.

The undefeated welterweight champions have vanquished the best in their respective divisions. They have also teased a fight between each other for several years.

It would be massively unfair to the boxing fans if ‘The Truth’ and ‘Bud’ don't fight each other as professionals.

After knocking out Shawn Porter, Crawford showed his utmost interest in facing Spence Jr. The latter has shown a similar motive and we can expect the matchup to happen by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

