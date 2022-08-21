"It was a pleasure discovering him" - Oscar De La Hoya reacts to DAZN's three-episode documentary on Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez has amassed a legendary boxing resume for himself, while he is still active and far from hanging up his gloves. The Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion has lost only twice in his 61-fight career so far and seems ready to defend his world titles against Gennadiy Golovkin in an epic trilogy.

Ahead of Canelo vs. GGG 3 in September, DAZN has unveiled a three-episode documentary on the Mexican superstar. The sports entertainment platform's social media handle dropped the trailer of ‘The Making of Canelo’. All three episodes will revolve around Alvarez’s boxing career, and his former promoter Oscar De La Hoya has already reacted to it.

The Golden Boy Promotions boss commented on the post:

“It was a pleasure discovering him and strategically building his career.”

Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya remained on good terms for several years before the boxer filed a lawsuit against the Golden Boy honcho for failing to meet his demands. Alvarez parted ways with De La Hoya, which saw both sides get involved in a bitter verbal war.

Alvarez became a free agent and joined forces with UK’s Eddie Hearn. He has also worked with PBC in between and is back with Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing Promotions for the ‘GGG’ trilogy fight. Meanwhile, De La Hoya challenged his former client to a fight and had several more dirt to throw at the undisputed 168lbs king.

Watch De La Hoya call out Alvarez below:

Things have changed now and De La Hoya has once again shown interest in working with Alvarez. There’s no denying that the Mexican was the biggest superstar in Golden Boy Promotions and his exit has cost the company a great deal. However, Alvarez seems happy with his current conditions and may not join forces with De La Hoya anytime soon.

Canelo Alvarez has a lot to prove in his next fight

Canelo Alvarez lost to WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol in his latest outing. It ended his unbeaten streak of almost a decade, and now several experts have begun doubting his boxing credentials. For his upcoming fight, Alvarez has dropped back to his natural weight class and is set to take on his former nemesis Golovkin.

The trilogy bout is considered to be one of the biggest events in boxing this year. The 32-year-old Mexican superstar is the only man to have beaten Gennadiy Golovkin in a professional boxing matchup and he will look to repeat the same on September 17 in Las Vegas.

