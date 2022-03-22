On this day in 2010: Wladimir Klitschko had perhaps the greatest ringwalk of all time

On this day 12 years ago, Wladimir Klitschko made a wild entrance into the ring.

The 33-year-old was set to face Eddie Chambers in Germany in another defense of his heavyweight throne. Chambers was seen as the greatest American heavyweight on the planet and one of the top-ranked fighters in the division in general. However, he was still seen as a massive underdog to 'Dr. Steelhammer'.

The bout was set for Klitschko's home away from home in Germany. The heavyweight great was in the current stretch of seven straight events across the country. For such a big fight, the Ukrainian decided to put on a show.

Klitschko began his entrance by appearing on the screen, saying that it was time for the "Klitschko show" before "Can't Stop" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers played. The camera then followed him as well as his team as they walked down to the ring along with a massive firework display.

Watch Wladimir Klitschko's entrance against Eddie Chambers below:

Wladimir Klitschko went on to defeat Eddie Chambers via knockout

Heading into their heavyweight encounter, many thought Chambers would be able to cause Wladimir Klitschko problems. They were badly, badly mistaken.

Following one of the greatest ringwalks of all time, 'Dr. Steelhammer' and 'Fast' squared off for the IBF, IBO, WBO, and The Ring championships. Chamber's nickname wasn't by mistake. In fact, it was his quickness that led many to think that he would cause the champion trouble.

Early on, it was clear that the speed difference was badly overstated. While yes, the challenger was likely the quicker of the two, it didn't matter. Anytime Chambers tried to get anything going, he was met with a jab from the taller Klitschko. He would also get routinely cracked by the champion's trademark 1-2 combination.

Heading into the championship rounds, it was clear that Chambers had little to offer in terms of offense. He tried his best to make the bout a rough and tumble affair with clinching, but it didn't matter. Heading into the final round, it was clear the champion would escape with a clear victory.

However, that didn't mean he was going to coast to the win. Klitschko continued to search for a knockout until the final seconds, which is where he got it. 'Dr. Steelhammer' landed a left hook that sent Chambers to the canvas out cold to secure the victory.

b0xingfan @b0xingfan_ #OnThisDay - In 2010, Wladimir Klitschko defeated Eddie Chambers by KO in round 12 of 12 to retain the IBF, WBO, Ring & Lineal heavyweight titles. #OnThisDay - In 2010, Wladimir Klitschko defeated Eddie Chambers by KO in round 12 of 12 to retain the IBF, WBO, Ring & Lineal heavyweight titles. https://t.co/UvT5v5TLao

Edited by wkhuff20