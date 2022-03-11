"He has no fear!" - Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua wants Deontay Wilder fight next

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua is eyeing a potential clash with Deontay Wilder as the Englishman looks to return to winning ways.

'AJ' was originally set to face Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch of their September 2021 heavyweight clash. Their first encounter saw 'The Cat' dominate the bout and win heavyweight gold via unanimous decision. Following the fight, Joshua activated his rematch clause.

However, the rematch was postponed after the Ukrainian boxer joined his country's efforts against the ongoing Russian invasion. As such, Joshua has decided to look elsewhere, with a big name in mind.

In an interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn revealed that Joshua wants to face Deontay Wilder next. The head of Matchroom Boxing said:

"If you said to 'AJ' right now, 'Who's your top choice?', he'd probably go for Deontay Wilder. It's not an interim fight, it could be a bigger fight than Oleksandr Usyk. Everyone's just going to think I'm championing 'AJ', but this guy has proved time and time again, he has no fear of fighting these people."

Watch Eddie Hearn discuss Anthony Joshua's next opponent below:

Anthony Joshua wants to fight the best upon his return

Anthony Joshua seemingly doesn't want to fight any tune-ups upon his return to the ring. 'AJ' recently dismissed some potential opponents, while also being open to others.

Joshua took to Twitter to shoot down the possibility of potential matchups against either Otto Wallin or Joe Joyce. The British boxer has fought and beaten both men on the amateur circuit previously, so it's safe to say he's not interested. He tweeted:

"Lol ok… I’ve shared this ring with most people you see in the heavyweight division today! I boxed Otto wallin twice as youngsters & I boxed joe and stopped him in 1 round. I’d do the same thing today! Ain’t nothing changed."

Anthony Joshua @anthonyjoshua IntuBoxing @IntuBoxing



With the Usyk rematch seemingly on hold for the time being, Dmitry Salita has touted Wallin as a potential opponent for AJ Could Otto Wallin get shot at Anthony Joshua next?With the Usyk rematch seemingly on hold for the time being, Dmitry Salita has touted Wallin as a potential opponent for AJ Could Otto Wallin get shot at Anthony Joshua next? 👀 With the Usyk rematch seemingly on hold for the time being, Dmitry Salita has touted Wallin as a potential opponent for AJ 💥 https://t.co/HYUfENAVwJ Lol ok … I’ve shared this ring with most people you see in the heavyweight division today! I boxed Otto wallin twice as youngsters & I boxed joe and stopped him in 1 round. I’d do the same thing today! Ain’t nothing changed. twitter.com/intuboxing/sta… Lol ok … I’ve shared this ring with most people you see in the heavyweight division today! I boxed Otto wallin twice as youngsters & I boxed joe and stopped him in 1 round. I’d do the same thing today! Ain’t nothing changed. twitter.com/intuboxing/sta…

While Joshua is uninterested in fights with Wallin and Joyce, he's open to rematching a foe from 2018. In a recent interview with Behind the Gloves, he stated that he would be open to fighting Joseph Parker again. The duo fought four years ago, with the Brit winning via unanimous decision.

Joshua also stressed in the interview that at the end of the day, he'll fight anyone that they want him to. He said:

"But listen, I'll fight Joseph Parker. Do you know what it is? My record shows bro, it's a fight at the end of the day, what you want me to do? Like I don't give a f**k. I'll fight whoever, whenever. It's only a fight, you know what I'm tryna say? So yeah I'll fight hundred percent."

Watch Anthony Joshua discuss his return below:

Edited by C. Naik