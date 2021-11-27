"All they can do is a little back fist"- Shannon Briggs explains why he believes no MMA fighter will win at Triller Triad Combat 

With the Triller Triad Combat event inching closer, fighters are seemingly on edge, with Shannon Briggs being one such fighter. Briggs, who has been coaching all the boxers competing in the event, opined that none of the MMA fighters are going to bag a win today.

While in conversation with The Schmo, Shannon Briggs offered his perspective on the prospect of MMA fighters crossing over to the squared circle at the Triller Triad Combat event. Briggs expressed his concerns regarding MMA fighters being bound to only one facet of their usual form of fighting, striking.

"They can't take us to the ground. They can't knee us Schmo, they can't elbow us. All they can do is a little backfist. That's all they got. That's it. Once we get that down, they all going down fast and hard. The hospital room's already booked," exclaimed Shannon Briggs.

Catch the entire segment with Shannon Briggs and the Schmo right here:

'Rampage' Jackson agrees with Shannon Briggs on boxers having an advantage over MMA fighters in the upcoming Triller Triad Combat event

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, who has been overseeing things on the MMA fighters' end, believes that boxers will most certainly have the upper hand as they make their way into the ring for the Triller Triad Combat event.

MMA fighters, who are entering uncharted territory, are surely in for an uphill battle considering the fact that they will be unable to utilize an arsenal of weapons they are so accustomed to using .

"Yeah, the boxing guys do have a slight advantage. I'm not going to lie. If they would have allowed elbows and knees and maybe even kicks, then I would have said that it's more like, centered down the middle. But I do think the boxers have a slight advantage because they're boxers," admitted 'Rampage' Jackson.

Watch the entire segment of Quinton Jackson's sit-down with TMZ Sports right here:

The Triller Triad Combat event is set to go down on 27th November at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Competitors will fight for two-minute rounds inside a triangular ring.

Although Shannon Briggs and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson are not looking to lace up the gloves themselves, things have been heating up quite a lot. Rest assured, Triller's event will most certainly be a barnburner.

