Watch: Triller Triad Combat host Nick Cannon calls out fellow comedian Kevin Hart for a fight

Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart have recently become embroiled in a prank war that has seen them pull harmless pranks on each other over the course of the year. While hosting the Triller Triad Combat event, Nick Cannon revealed that the only way to settle their differences was inside the boxing ring, sporting 12 ounce gloves.

While in conversation with The Schmo, the 'Wildin' Out' host opened up about what it would take to bring an end to their ongoing prank war.

"At the end of the day it's going to be me and [Kevin Hart] in the ring. That's what's going to have to happen," exclaimed Nick Cannon.

The Triller Triad Combat event took place in Arlington, Texas. Triad Combat is a new style that involves fighters competing in a triangular ring. The event was set up to prop boxers up against MMA fighters. The card featured fighters like Frank Mir, Matt Mitrione, Mike Perry and more.

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon's prank war

Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart have been going back and forth for a while now. Cannon snuck into Kevin Hart's airplane hangar and wrapped the aircraft with a massive mural of his face.

"Snuck into @kevinhart4real private hanger over the weekend and personally wrapped his Leer Jet with my whole Face! So now everywhere he flys he will be promoting my New Show!!! Gotcha Back Byaaaach!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾 #PrankWars #WeDontStop #NickCannonShow “Kevin Rides The Cannon!!!" wrote Nick Cannon on Instagram.

Kevin Hart previously posted Cannon's real phone number across billboards throughout Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City. This prank was a response to Cannon's initial prank where he sent Kevin Hart a llama for his birthday.

“Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well. Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY….if u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ….I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRANKWARS,” wrote Hart.

