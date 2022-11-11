Floyd Mayweather doesn't seem interested in an exhibition with Ricky Hatton.

'Pretty Boy' and 'The Hitman' clashed in 2007 in a massive superfight. The Brit had a lot of success early on as he got inside and worked on the clinch. However, Mayweather eventually got his timing down and got Hatton frustrated.

In the 10th round, Mayweather finally dropped the quick-tiring Hatton. Although the British star attempted to fight on, a flurry of punches later, it was over. The fight was one of the most important results of both men's entire careers.

15 years later, both men are still active in boxing, but in a different capacity. Mayweather and Hatton are no longer competing in a professional capacity, but instead in an exhibition one.

Both men are set to compete this same weekend as well. Hatton is set to face Marco Antonio Barrera, while Mayweather will face Deji Olatunji. Ahead of their exhibitions, the Brit seemed open to a rematch, but in an exhibition format.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that Floyd Mayweather is interested. At a press conference earlier today, he shot the idea down, stating:

"Why do it for fake? Ricky Hatton we have had a chance. The great thing at that particular time is that he was at the top of his game. I have always been at the top of my game. We were able to come together and get fans all around the world excited. Ricky Hatton is one hell of a champion and a UK legend and it was in 2007 when we gave the world what they wanted to see. Action."

Ricky Hatton reflects on loss to Floyd Mayweather

Ricky Hatton still isn't happy about his loss to Floyd Mayweather.

While the knockout victory for 'Pretty Boy' was incredible, and a highlight that's lived on for years, that doesn't mean it came without controversy. While Hatton had success early on, everything changed in the middle rounds.

'The Hitman' has always worked inside and in the clinch in his career. But against Floyd Mayweather, he wasn't able to in the middle rounds. In round six, Hatton was deducted a point for punching his foe in the back of the head, even though he was turned away, which is illegal.

In an interview with BT Sport, Ricky Hatton admitted that he felt robbed in the fight due to refereeing. He stated:

"I feel a bit cheated to be honest with you...I smelt a rat that night with the referee and I don’t think I was given a fair crack of the whip.”

