Robert Helenius is in good spirits after being brutally knocked out by Deontay Wilder last Saturday.

On Fox Sports pay-per-view last weekend, 'The Nordic Nightmare' made his return to the ring. Heading into his first big main event, Helenius was riding a three-fight winning streak, including a pair of stoppage victories over Adam Kownacki.

Sadly, the 38-year-old's winning streak came to a close at the hands of Deontay Wilder. In the headliner, 'The Bronze Bomber' needed just one punch to score a first-round knockout win. The fight was his first since losing to Tyson Fury over a year ago.

Fight Hub TV @FightHubTV



"Man this was some powerful & emotional stuff coming from @BronzeBomber at his post fight press conference. He broke down multiple times as he was worried for his friend Robert Helenius."

The knockout was a scary one, as the Finnish boxer was put to sleep with a clubbing anchor punch just minutes into the fight. The stoppage clearly affected Deontay Wilder, who was emotional post-fight discussing how he hurt his former training partner.

Luckily for fans, Robert Helenius has provided an update on his condition, and he appears to be in good spirits. In an interview with Blue Blood Sports TV, the heavyweight made his first public comments since his brutal loss.

There, the heavyweight contender made it clear that he's okay, but disappointed:

“I’m okay. I’m a little bit sad because I thought I could do better. He just caught me, that’s just boxing, he’s a good man. I respect him a lot. I’m glad that it was Wilder who I lost to.”

Watch the interview below:

Will Robert Helenius fight again?

Also in an interview with Blue Blood Sports TV, Robert Helenius discussed retirement.

Prior to his fight last Saturday, it seemed that the heavyweight was finally taking a step towards championship status. While Helenius was always a good boxer, he typically suffered losses at the top levels of the sport. This was until his wins over Adam Kownacki.

Those victories set him up for his bout with 'The Bronze Bomber', with a possible title shot on the line. Sadly, his title hopes were dashed with a first-round knockout. The loss clearly played a mental toll on Helenius.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



Deontay Wilder visited Robert Helenius in his hotel room today after last night's KO and said: "You okay? I love you man. I'm sorry."

Helenius replied: "Don't be sorry. This is your time, I'm out, I've been doing this for 25 years. Thanks for the opportunity."

The day following the Finnish boxer's defeat, he had a meeting with Deontay Wilder. In their meeting, Helenius hinted towards hanging up the gloves and retiring from boxing.

The 38-year-old has now commented on the subject of retirement and if he will indeed do so. In the interview, Helenius admitted that he's not sure what's next, stating:

"I can't tell yet, but time will tell."

