Roy Jones Jr. advises Anthony Joshua to decline Deontay Wilder fight

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has given his advice to Anthony Joshua for a potential fight against Deontay Wilder.

As of now, Anthony Joshua is looking to fall back to winning ways, and a potential fight against Deontay Wilder has garnered much interest. It is worth noting that the Brit has suffered back-to-back decision losses at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.

While the boxing world would love to see a fight between Joshua and Wilder, Roy Jones Jr. believes 'AJ' shouldn't fight 'The Bronze Bomber' after suffering two consecutive losses. During a recent interview with iD Boxing, Jones Jr. stated (H/T BoxingScene):

“He can’t go into a Deontay Wilder fight after losing two fights to Usyk. That doesn’t make any sense at all. Now if you find someone who isn’t quite the puncher that Wilder is, get yourself back and back to winning."

Roy Jones Jr. added:

“But if you’re coming off two losses to against Usyk with the confidence being down already if Wilder hits you, you don’t know. That’s going to be crazy. Wilder is a phenomenal heavyweight; Wilder is one the hardest punching heavyweights in fighting right now. Against Wilder, you’ve got to be mistake-proof, you make a mistake with Wilder, and it could be over.”

Tyson Fury calls Anthony Joshua a "let down" to the country of United Kingdom

There has been a long-running rivalry between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. While the two have failed to take this rivalry into a squared circle, they leave no opportunity to disregard each other.

The same happened recently when Tyson Fury sat down for an interview with IFL TV. While suggesting that Anthony Joshua has no courage to step into the boxing ring against him, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"One, I think that he's a sh*thouse and I'll say that to his face. Two, he has got no courage to fight me, and three, he is a failure and a let down to this country. No, it's not harsh, it's truthful. Until he steps in the ring with the Gypsy King, he can never ever redeem himself and if he never steps in the ring with the Gypsy King, then mark these words, coward! And if you've got anything to say about it mush, come and find me."

Watch the interview below:

