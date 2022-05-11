Ryan Garcia conveys excitement for title eliminator bout vs. Isaac Cruz – “Let’s give the fans what they want”

Ryan Garcia expressed excitement about his impending fight against Isaac Cruz.

A title eliminator match between the two lightweights has been ordered by the WBC. The winner of the proposed fight would be guaranteed a shot at the WBC 135-pound title currently held by Devin Haney, who is set to meet George Kambosos Jr. for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship on June 5.

In an Instagram post, ‘KingRy’ expressed elation over the WBC's decision. He wrote in the caption of his post:

“I’m so excited! This fight just got ordered by the WBC so little chance this man escapes from his fate when he enters the ring with me. Let’s go Pitbull, roof roof, time to make this happen. Don’t do anything weird, let’s give the fans what they want!”

The camps of Garcia and Cruz have been in discussions over a fight for quite some time. Despite there being talks of a spring showdown, they still ended up facing different opponents last month. Garcia scored a unanimous decision victory against Emmanuel Tagoe on April 10. A week later ‘Pitbull’ defeated Yuriorkis Gamboa via stoppage.

Despite the two youngsters’ sterling record, neither of them have never competed for a world title.

Ryan Garcia’s budding career

Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) made waves in the professional boxing scene for his impressive knockout wins. He turned pro at the young age of 17, signing to Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions in 2016.

Aside from the talent, 'KingRy' also has the confidence one needs to make a name for himself. He believes that he has what it takes to become the Undisputed Champion in the lightweight division – a weight class teeming with big names and competition.

The 23-year-old was supposed to face boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition match last year. He has long regarded ‘PacMan’ as one of his favorite fighters of all time. However, the fight never took place and Pacquiao retired after losing to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021.

Garcia was previously rumored to face Joseph Diaz and Isaac Cruz, but he went on hiatus due to injury and mental health concerns. After a 15-month break, he scored an underwhelming decision over Emmanuel Tagoe.

