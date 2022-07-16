"There’s gotta be a motive" - Ryan Garcia’s father ridicules Floyd Mayweather for supporting Canelo Alvarez 

Floyd Mayweather recently spoke out in support of Canelo Alvarez during the Mexican star's ongoing feud with Ryan Garcia. ‘Money’ Mayweather slammed ‘KingRy’ and advised him to accomplish what Alvarez has done in the sport before speaking ill against the world champions. That didn’t age well, as Ryan Garcia's father-coach, Henry Garcia, fired back at 'Pretty Boy'.

Henry Garcia recently connected with Fight Hub and shared his perpective on several issues. One point of conversation revolved around Mayweather's recent comments on the Garcia-Alvarez beef. Garcia's father said:

“There’s gotta be a motive for that, because, you know, Floyd just doesn’t say things like that because he doesn't really like Canelo. He doesn’t really like him. You know he doesn't even like Oscar. Anybody that comes close to his fighter, he is against.”

According to Henry Garcia, Floyd Mayweather isn’t in the picture and they don't care about him. That said, Ryan Garcia has also been feuding with Mayweather's star-prodigy, Gervonta Davis, for several years.

Garcia will face Javier Fortuna at 140 pounds this weekend. With a win, ‘KingRy’ can march towards a world title shot. He has already shown interest in facing ‘Tank’ at 135 pounds, so the 23-year-old could cross paths with Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather soon.

Is Floyd Mayweather keeping a watch on Ryan Garcia?

Ryan Garcia is currently signed to Golden Boy Promotions, headed by Oscar De La Hoya. Mayweather and De La Hoya were arch-nemesis during their in-ring years. This intensifies the ongoing beef between Garcia and Davis, as their promoters also share animosity. Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis is already ahead of Garcia in terms of boxing achievements.

The WBA (regular) 135 pound champion has held titles across three weight classes. On the contrary, Garcia is yet to taste professional boxing gold. However, ‘KingRy’ is a popular figure on social media and arguably the most prominent name in the current lightweight division.

Hence, boxers can’t afford to avoid him. This marketable feature is one prime reason why Mayweather has his eyes on ‘KingRy’; however, 'Money' hasn’t made any movement to sign the undefeated prodigy. Garcia currently seems pleased with Oscar De La Hoya and may not shift his stable anytime soon.

