Boxing Schedule: Which boxers are fighting this weekend?

There is no shortage of great boxing matchups this weekend.

First up, there's a card going down in Australia on DAZN. The event will be headlined by a WBO Global Super Light Welterweight Championship fight between Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis. The undercard also sees contest for other regional titles, as well as the return of Skye Nicolson.

Also on DAZN, there's a second card from the Misfits Boxing series. The card is influencer-heavy and features YouTubers Jay Swingler and Cherdleys in the main event. The promotion was formed by U.K. star KSI earlier this year as he headlined the inaugural event.

Going down on Sky Sports is a double dose of women's title fights. In the main event, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will face off in a World Super Featherweight title unifier. The co-main event features Mikaela Meyer taking on Alycia Baumgardner in a World Middleweight Championship unification bout.

On Fox Sports pay-per-view, fans will get to see the return of 'The Bronze Bomber', Deontay Wilder. Wilder returns for the first time in a year to face off against fellow contender Robert Helenius in the main event. The co-main event features former champion Caleb Plant facing Anthony Dirrell.

Lastly, on Sunday, fans can watch Devin Haney's second encounter with George Kambosos Jr. on ESPN. The bout is a rematch of their World Lightweight title unification bout earlier this year. In their first clash,'The Dream' easily won by unanimous decision.

Boxing Schedule: Betting Odds

With a packed boxing schedule, let's take a look at what the oddsmakers have in store.

The women's matchups going down on Sky Sports Boxing are viewed as incredibly close. According to MGM, Savannah Marshall is the slight betting favorite for the main event, coming in at -110. Claressa Shields is the current underdog at +100. For the co-main event, Mikaela Mayer is the -225 favorite, while Alycia Baumgardner is the +200 underdog.

Moving over to Fox Sports, Deontay Wilder is a huge favorite to win on his return, coming in as a -700 favorite. Meanwhile, Robert Helenius is the +450 underdog. The co-main also has a lopsided line, as Caleb Plant is a -1000 favorite against Anthony Dirrel, who is huge underdog at +600.

Lastly, oddsmakers believe the rematch between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. won't be close. 'The Dream' easily won their first encounter, so he's unsurprisingly a -700 favorite. Meanwhile, 'The Emperor' is the +500 betting underdog.

