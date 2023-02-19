"See you soon" - Francis Ngannou reacts to Deontay Wilder's two-fight offer

Francis Ngannou is down to face Deontay Wilder in the ring or in the cage.

'The Predator' famously became a free agent last month, exiting the UFC as the heavyweight champion. Ngannou left the promotion due to issues signing a new deal, partly due to his interest in boxing. The former MMA champion stated that his goal is to compete in the ring at least once in his career.

That goal will likely come to fruition later this year. Since Ngannou became a free agent, he stated his plans to make his boxing debut in July, with an opponent yet to be named. It seems that the opponent could come in the form of 'The Bronze Bomber'.

Earlier this week, Deontay Wilder offered the former UFC champion a two-fight deal. The former WBC Heavyweight Champion stated that boxers constantly face MMA fighters in the ring, but he's willing to compete in both sports against Ngannou.

Days after those comments, Francis Ngannou responded. In a series of tweets, the former UFC heavyweight champion stated that he hopes Deontay Wilder is a man of his word, although he doubts the fight will happen in MMA.

He also responded to a fan, admitting that he only offered a boxing match first to help save the boxer's limbs.

See Francis Ngannou's tweets directed at Deontay Wilder below:

Who else could Francis Ngannou fight in his debut?

Since exiting the UFC, Francis Ngannou has been contacted by several big names.

Tyson Fury has been linked to 'The Predator' for a fight. In fact, Ngannou even entered the ring after 'The Gypsy King' knocked out Dillian Whyte last April, as the two shared words together.

Since Ngannou's UFC release, Fury has offered the former MMA fighter a mixed-rules fight. While the boxer is a bit tied up in talks with Oleksandr Usyk, he would be willing to take a different matchup if his fight with 'The Cat' falls through.

However, Francis Ngannou has far more options than just Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Earlier this month on The MMA Hour, Eddie Hearn stated that he's already contacted the former UFC champion to help arrange a fight with Anthony Joshua.

Lastly, the former UFC champion has also been linked to Misfits Boxing. The promotion started by YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI last year has reportedly also been in contact with Ngannou. The promotion is reportedly eyeing a clash with Derek Chisora as the MMA fighter's first bout.

