"Can't wait to smoke you" - Shakur Stevenson and Joe Cordina have a heated exchange on Twitter

Shakur Stevenson and Joe Cordina recently fired shots at one another on Twitter. Stevenson just announced his next fight against Robson Conceicao on September 23rd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The recently crowned unified super featherweight champion will get to defend his titles in his hometown of Newark. Ahead of his fight, Stevenson and Joe Cordina called each other out on Twitter.

It all started when Cordina tweeted out saying he wanted all the belts. In response to his comments, Stevenson replied:

"Idk what’s making @JoeCordina_91 so confident but I swear I can’t wait to smoke u dude"

Take a look at the tweet:

Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson Idk what’s making @JoeCordina_91 so confident but I swear I can’t wait to smoke u dude Idk what’s making @JoeCordina_91 so confident but I swear I can’t wait to smoke u dude 😩

He also added:

"Give up on yo dreams it will never happen as long as the belts are in my hands"

Take a look at the tweet:

Cordina fired back, saying:

"I’ve already lived my dream. Now I just want to shut big mouths like you up, and collect a few more belts whilst doing it"

Joe Cordina OLY @JoeCordina_91 @ShakurStevenson I’ve already lived my dream. Now I just want to shut big mouths like you up, and collect a few more belts whilst doing it @ShakurStevenson I’ve already lived my dream. Now I just want to shut big mouths like you up, and collect a few more belts whilst doing it

Following their Twitter exchange, they seemingly agreed to fight each other after their next fights. Stevenson is set to fight Conceicao, and Cordina will look to fight his mandatory challenger for his IBF super featherweight title.

Following their next fights, assuming both of them manage to win, they may look to fight each other next.

Shakur Stevenson responds to fan who says his fight against Robson Conceicao will be a "snooze fest"

Shakur Stevenson replied to a fan who said his fight against Robson Conceicao will be a snooze fest. The Newark native is set to fight the No.2-ranked contender in the division on September 23rd at the Prudential Center in Newark. This is the first time Stevenson will be defending his title as the unified super featherweight champion.

A fan replied to the fight announcement poster saying the fight would be a snooze fest. In response to the tweet, Stevenson said:

"Same thing y’all said about Me and Jamel and y’all also said I was gone be moving away from Valdez all night Y’all know so much"

The Unified Super-Featherweight Champion has had enough of people doubting his ability ever since he beat Jamel Herring. Stevenson is currently one of the most promising young talents in boxing and with every fight he seems to get better.

Take a look at the tweet by Stevenson:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far