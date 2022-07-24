"135 is not his natural weight" - Shakur Stevenson challenges Vasiliy Lomachenko at 130lbs and reveals a potential timeline for the fight

Shakur Stevenson says he is ready to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko at any given time and seems optimistic about having his hand raised in a potential clash. However, he wants to do it in his weight class of 130 lbs. After beating Oscar Valdez in April, 'Fearless' is now the WBC and WBO Super Featherweight Champion.

His professional numbers are better than Lomachenko's after 18 fights. He holds a record of 18-0, while Lomachenko is 16-2.

During a recent chat with Thaboxingvoice, Stevenson stated that he respected the Ukrainian. However, he also said that Lomachenko isn't a natural lightweight and a clash against him should happen in the super featherweight division:

“[Vasiliy Lomachenko] has been in the pound-for-pound rankings and you gotta respect him for that, but at the end of the day, we can make that fight happen. Beginning of the next year, whenever they offer... I am a champion right now so he can come down to 130 right now and I think it will be a huge fight. I feel like 135 is not his natural weight. 130 seems a more realistic weight class for him.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko has been a WBO Super Featherweight Champion in the past. He has also been a champion at featherweight and a unified champion at lightweight. 'Hi-Tech' could come down to 130lbs and fight for Stevenson's world titles. However, the 135lbs division also offers him a shot at gold.

Lomachenko is currently ranked No.1 in the lightweight division by WBC and WBO. He is ranked third by the IBF and fourth by the WBA.

Shakur Stevenson is already busy defending his titles

After beating a then-undefeated Oscar Valdez for the WBC Super Featherweight Championship, Stevenson will now defend both his straps against Robson Conceicao on September 23. The Brazilian is 17-1 as a pro, with his solitary defeat coming against Oscar Valdez.

After 16 straight wins as a professional, Robson Conceicao earned a shot at the WBC belt against Valdez in September 2021. The Mexican outclassed Conceicao for all 12 rounds on the way to a unanimous decision victory.

The 33-year-old Brazilian returned in January 2022 and beat Xavier Martinez. A year after his maiden professional loss, Conceicao will get a chance to win two belts in his weight class. It will be a tall order, against a man with the skills of Shakur Stevenson.

