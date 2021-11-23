"I did not do what was necessary to break it"- Shawn Porter candidly reflects on what went wrong in his final bout vs. Terence Crawford

Shawn Porter took on Terence Crawford this past weekend, which turned out to be the former's last professional fight. Crawford stopped Porter in the tenth round to earn an emphatic TKO victory. Heading into the fight, it was clear to Porter that he would announce his retirement irrespective of the result.

A day after his loss to Terence Crawford, Porter reflected on the defeat and talked about what went wrong. While speaking to FightHype, the former welterweight champion said:

"He [Crawford] makes the right moves, he does the right things, he stays so comfortable and so confident in who he is and what he does as a fighter and you gotta break that and I thought I was gonna break it but I did not do what was necessary to break it but I'm really wondering if I could've broken it."

Watch Shawn Porter's full interview with FightHype below:

Shawn Porter spoke highly of his opponent Terence Crawford while discussing how the fight played out. After stopping Porter in the tenth round, 'Bud' became the first fighter to ever drop 'Showtime' in his 36-fight pro-boxing career.

Will Terence Crawford fight Errol Spence Jr. next?

Errol Spence Jr. has been on the radar for Terence Crawford for quite some time now. Crawford recently announced that he was parting ways with Top Rank after the promotion's failure to set up a fight between him and Spence Jr. While speaking at the post-fight press conference, 'Bud' announced his decision to move to free agency.

“Bob [Arum] couldn’t secure me the Spence fight when I was with him, so how is he gonna secure me the Spence fight when I’m not with him? I’m moving forward with my career.”

Watch Terence Crawford's post-fight comments below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Terence Crawford, now a free agent, says the decision on his future is made: “Bob [Arum] couldn’t secure me the [Errol] Spence fight when I was with him, so how is he gonna secure me the Spence fight when I’m not with him? I’m moving forward with my career.”



[🎥 @TRBoxing] Terence Crawford, now a free agent, says the decision on his future is made: “Bob [Arum] couldn’t secure me the [Errol] Spence fight when I was with him, so how is he gonna secure me the Spence fight when I’m not with him? I’m moving forward with my career.”[🎥 @TRBoxing] https://t.co/Ts7fXViV3m

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. is considered to be a mega fight in the welterweight division. After securing a career defining victory against Porter, Crawford has only one name on his mind, Errol Spence Jr.

Edited by C. Naik