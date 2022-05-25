"She's been living off my name for 10 years" - Claressa Shields continues to trash Savannah Marshall ahead of showdown

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have been at odds for years. The two boxers met in the amateurs and Marshall remains the only loss on Shields' record.

Marshall is the women's WBO Middleweight Champion. She has held the title since stopping Hannah Rankin on October 31, 2020. In April of this year, Marshall knocked out Femke Hermans to defend her title. She currently has a record of 12-0 with 10 knockouts.

Shields and Marshall will likely fight later this year. Seconds Out Boxing recently shared a video of promoter Ben Shalom and Claressa Shields speaking about the upcoming bout. In it, Shalom states that Shields and Marshall have mutual respect despite their rivalry. However, Shields did not agree. She interrupted to say:

"I've earned all my world titles, all my undisputed championships, my gold medals, and she's been living off my name for ten years. So, no, I don't have no respect for that."

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have argued at ringside on multiple events — first in Cardiff when Shields beat Ema Kozin and then in Newcastle when Marshall beat Hermans. Both boxers have expressed disdain for one another and expressed the desire for a fight.

The fight is not purely personal. Shields is one of the most successful women in boxing and Marshall is reputed to be the hardest puncher in women's boxing. Both women have world titles and a record of 12-0. A fight between them would be another great match-up, following hot on the tails of the record-breaking bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Marshall's last opponent, Hermans, fought Shields in 2018. Hermans was easily outboxed. The bout between her and Marshall was viewed by many as a test and a warm-up for the British fighter. If that was the case, the "Silent Assassin" proved her worth. She set up and executed a clean knockout in the third round, making a statement.

Shields most recently fought Kozin, a Slovenian boxer with a then-record of 21-0. The American outboxed her opponent over the course of ten rounds and claimed a unanimous decision on the cards.

