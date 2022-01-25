"Sick of looking at these bums" - Tyson Fury has a message for Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury recently threw some shade at Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. He accused his heavyweight peers of cowardice.

In a recent post on social media, 'The Gypsy King' demanded to know whether 'AJ' was going to step away from his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. He further called upon Dillian Whyte to find out about the status of their own WBC mandated clash.

"Another gym session done. Tuesday morning smashed. Tick, tick, effing tick, tock is the subject of today. Is Dillian Whyte going to fight me? Is Anthony Joshua going to step aside? Let me know! Because I am sick of looking at these bums. Sick of listening to their excuses. Tick, tick, tock! The time has run out the bottle. You're all getting a good hiding, cowards."

The heavyweight division is currently in flux. Dillian Whyte was announced as the mandatory challenger for Fury's WBC heavyweight title. However, a dispute regarding the division of revenue has derailed the fight, with Whyte asking for 20%.

Anthony Joshua is currently coming off a unanimous decision loss against Oleksandr Usyk. he suffered the setback back in September 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

However, his contract sported a rematch clause, offering him the opportunity to run it back with the Ukrainian. These factors have left Tyson Fury in a difficult position, forcing him to voice his frustrations on social media.

Anthony Joshua denies claims he's making way for Tyson Fury for £15M

Recent reports suggested that Anthony Joshua had accepted £15 million to allow Fury to leapfrog him and fight Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight unification clash.

However, the Londoner took to social media in a bid to dismiss any such rumors about him backing out of his rematch.

"I ain't done no interviews. Where did this person get this information from? I'm hearing people say 'AJ accepts £15m to step aside.' I haven't signed a contract, I haven't seen a contract. So as it stands, stop listening to the bulls**t until it comes from me."

Watch Anthony Joshua deal with rumors of him stepping aside right here:

Edited by Harvey Leonard