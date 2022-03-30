"He'll retire" - SugarHill Steward talks Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua and Fury's retirement comments

Sugar Hill Steward, Tyson Fury's head coach, has revealed 'The Gypsy King's plans for the future.
In an interview with BT Sport Boxing, Steward spoke about everything from the Deontay Wilder trilogy to his upcoming fight against Dillian Whyte. When the interviewer asked Steward what he thought of a potential fight between 'AJ' and Fury, he replied:
"Listen, those two men have the opportunity to fight when both of those guys are like forty-five years old, who knows? Do you just stick around and keep waiting for that or you just live your life in peace knowing that you've done everything that you could do to be successful and to know that you put every effort forth."
He then spoke about why Tyson Fury said he would retire from boxing:
"And I guess that's what Tyson has chosen to do by saying that he'll retire after this fight here."
Take a look at the interview:
'The Gypsy King' announced during the first press conference for his fight against Whyte that this was his last fight. Fury has accomplished almost everything a person can accomplish in the sport of boxing.
However, his fight against Anthony Joshua is something that fans have wanted for years. Fury himself has wanted that fight for years. So it will be surprising if he decides to retire without fighting 'AJ'.
Tyson Fury announces raffle for two ringside tickets for his fight against Dillian Whyte
Tyson Fury will be taking on 'The Body Snatcher' on April 23rd. 'The Gypsy King' announced a raffle for two ringside tickets to his fight against Dillian Whyte via his social media accounts:
"Hi everybody, Tyson Fury here. I've got some exciting news to tell you. How would you all like to watch my fight against Dillian Whyte? Better still, how would you like to watch it ringside? Now's your chance, because I'm raffling off two VIP ringside tickets. This means that you can have a chance in a lifetime to experience and get up close and personal to all the action."
Take a look at the announcement:
The raffle is live at raffall.com/gypsyking. Fans will have to pay £10 as the entry fee for one ticket. The raffle ends in ten days and is open for the general public. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to watch 'The Gypsy King' fight up close and personal.
