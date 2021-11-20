"I'm coming for you"- Flyweight star Sunny Edwards calls out WBC champion Julio Cesar Martinez for unification action

IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards recently called for a unification bout against Julio Cesar Martinez. The call out came after Martinez expressed his opinion on a potential fight with Edwards in the future.

The WBC flyweight champion is supposed to take on McWilliams Arroyo on the undercard of Andrade vs. Quigley. During the press conference for the same, Martinez was asked about his a fight with Edwards.

"It would be an honor to fight Edwards, a great opportunity to put behind what happened in the fight with his brother. He has a belt and we want to unify, so gladly we'd got to England for that fight." said Martinez

It is worth noting that Martinez fought Edwards' brother Charlie Edwards back in 2019. The fight ended up being ruled out as a no-contest after an illegal punch from Martinez. Sunny Edwards was quick to react to the statement by the Mexican and hopped on Twitter to reply back where he said:

"Let’s get our mandatories out the way then I’m coming for you. Get that WBC belt back where it belongs."

Take a look at the tweet made by Sunny Edwards:

Sunny Edwards is seemingly up for the challenge. The 25-year-old is currently expected to face Jayson Mama for his first title defense. If the two can get past their opponents, a possible IBF and WBC unification bout seems to be interesting for both the fighters.

When is Sunny Edwards taking on Jayson Mama?

The 25-year-old was set to defend his IBF featherweight crown for the first time this past September. However, Edwards had to pull out from the fight against Jayson Mama because of an ankle injury.

The fight is yet to be rescheduled and it was targeted for December, however, no further developments have taken place so far. It is yet to be seen when Edwards will finally defend his title against Mama.

Watch the full press conference below:

Edited by Josh Evanoff