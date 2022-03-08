Controversial scoring of Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall referred to the police 

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who is also the MP for Jack Catterall's constituency of Chorley, has referred the controversial scoring of Catterall's fight with Josh Taylor to the police.

Speaking to Sportsmail, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said:

"Everyone is disgusted by what’s happened. It brings the sport into disrepute. I have to question why the judges got it so wrong? I have already sent a letter to the police... I also believe that something seriously went on here. Whether it was undue influence, one must question why?"

Sir Lindsay Hoyle also revealed that he has spoken to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries, as well as the Minister for Sport, Nigel Huddleston, who will both be considering the incident.

As it stands, the British Boxing Board of Control is currently investigating the scorecards that were submitted that night. It is especially looking at that of Ian John-Lewis, who scored the fight 114 - 111 in favor of Josh Taylor.

The Secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, Robert Smith, has already denied any corruption and outlined that the decision will most likely not be overturned.

Jack Catterall remains furious at the decision

In the immediate aftermath, Jack Catterall was in a state of shock at the controversial decision and so did not conduct a post-fight interview. However, he has since come out on talkSPORT radio and shared his thoughts on the decision:

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Rob and the British Boxing Board, but I’m losing confidence in them now... You heard Robert Smith then say the decision isn’t going to be overturned. That was something I’ve worked towards for 18 years. For my family, for my legacy. It was life-changing what would’ve come off the back of that, huge pay-per-view fights. It’s all just been dragged from underneath me now."

The outcome of the bout means that Josh Taylor remains the undisputed champion at 140 pounds. While there has been a lot of fan speculation about a rematch, it is likely that Taylor will make his way up to welterweight for his next fight.

As for Catterall, we can only hope that he gets another chance that he deserves. Should Taylor move up a division and vacate the belts, there could be plenty of opportunities for world title fights at super lightweight in the near future.

