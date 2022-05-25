"I've said this before" - Teddy Atlas reacts to Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 being announced

It's safe to say that Teddy Atlas isn't a huge fan of Canelo Alvarez deciding to fight Gennadiy Golovkin again.

Earlier this week, the Mexican superstar decided to make an announcement on his future plans. After his loss to Dmitry Bivol earlier this month, there were rumors of a possible rematch with the Russian, or a third outing with 'GGG'.

In the end, Alvarez is trying to go for both fights. The 31-year-old announced that he was going to face Golovkin for the third time in September, and then Bivol afterward. Neither fight is that exciting for boxing analyst and coach Teddy Atlas.

The 65-year-old discussed Alvarez's future plans on his podcast The Fight, alongside co-host Ken Rideout. Atlas revealed that he wasn't particularly interested in booking against Golovkin. Instead, he would rather see Alvarez face David Benavidez later this year.

Atlas said:

"Again, if he wants to consildate all the belts at 168 [pounds], it goes through Benavidez at this point. I've said this before when it was easier to say than today, I've said this months, and months, and months ago. He's the guy who represented the most danger to Canelo, nobody else. Nobody else in that division."

Watch Teddy Atlas discuss Alvarez-GGG 3 in the video below:

Teddy Atlas discusses Canelo Alvarez rematching Dmitry Bivol

Teddy Atlas praised Canelo Alvarez for daring to be great by moving up to fight Dmitry Bivol, but he thinks a rematch won't go well.

The 31-year-old confirmed that he was going to look for an immediate rematch after his loss to the Russian. However, the rematch has been put on hold due to his trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin. If he defeats 'GGG' he is expected to fight Bivol in December.

However, that's not a matchup that Atlas believes will go any differently than the first time around. While many attributed Alvarez's defeat to size, the boxing analyst instead believes that Bivol has just the right style to defeat the Mexican superstar.

Discussing the possibility of Alvarez-Bivol 2 on his podcast The Fight, Teddy Atlas said:

"If he wants to fight Bivol again, I can tell you right now, for me, Bivol wins again. He's got the style, the goods mentally, physically, technically to beat Canelo again. A lot of people argue it, but for me, he beats him again."

