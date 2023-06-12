Teofimo Lopez drops bombshell allegations on ESPN, accuses media giant of profiting $100M while paying him just $1M

Severe allegations have been made against ESPN by Teofimo Lopez while also asking for a considerable sum to return to the squared circle.

Lopez recently appeared on The PorterWay podcast discussing his future boxing plans. 'El Brooklyn' stated that to return to boxing, he would need a paycheck consisting of a seven-figure amount (presumably $100 million).

The 25-year-old added that he had helped ESPN gross $100 million, and in return, he was paid a sum of $1 million. Lopez argued that fighters who had failed to contribute even $25 million as revenue had more than $15 million in earnings:

"Only way you get Teofimo back is a nine-figure contract deal because I've made ESPN over 100 million dollars, and I'm still getting paid a million dollars a fight. Fighters that have not even done a quarter of what I've done and accomplished in sports, they are getting 8, 10, 12 get 15 million dollars. So obviously, I'm the black sheep of the industry."

Check out Teofimo Lopez's comments below:

Teofimo Lopez speaks on parting ways with ESPN

In April 2023, Teofima Lopez was interviewed on Punch Drunk Boxing, where he spoke about his issues with ESPN. 'El Brooklyn' shared his problems with ESPN analysts Tim Bradley and Andre Ward and said his next fight might mark his last appearance on the world-famous sports network:

"At the fighters meeting, I dissed Andre Ward and Timothy Bradley in front of ESPN's production for all the affiliation and corruption that they do, and what happened? I put more weight on my back and all they was talking about right away, when I slipped with the first knockdown, they called. I slipped, they called it right away. What did Bradley say, 'He's hurt, he's hurt!'... All these motherf**kers d**k ride, and they suck d**k - pardon my language. But that is the problem; I don't ride off that... This is my last fight on ESPN... I'm sorry, but I'm not sorry," said Teofimo Lopez.

Lopez recently locked horns against Josh Taylor on June 10th with the WBO and The Ring welterweight championships at stake. The fight occurred at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York.

'The Takeover' got the better of Taylor for the majority of the fight and ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision as the three judges scored the contest 115-113, 115-113, and 117-111 in favor of Lopez.

