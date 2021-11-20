Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter make weight, Saturday night showdown is now official

Saturday night's ESPN pay-per-view fight between WBO champion Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter is official.

Both men came in under the 147-pound welterweight limit. Champion 'Bud' Crawford weighed in at 146.4 pounds, and the challenger Porter weighed in at 146.6 pounds. The two men shared one final intense staredown prior to their fight tomorrow night.

The fight is expected to be one of the best of 2021. Terence Crawford is coming off a fourth-round destruction of Kell Brook, while Shawn Porter is coming off a dominating decision victory over Sebastian Formella.

The bout is expected to be the biggest challenge of Terence Crawford's career

Terence Crawford is currently among the top pound-for-pound boxers on the planet. However, Crawford is in the unique position of having all the accolades and achievements while lacking in the name-beating department.

Crawford won the WBO welterweight championship after defeating Jeff Horn via knockout in 2018. Since then, Crawford has defeated the likes of Amir Khan and Jose Benavidez Jr., as well as Egidijus Kavaliauskas to defend his belt. None of those challenges can compare with his Saturday night assignment.

Standing opposite Crawford on Saturday is 'Showtime' Shawn Porter. Porter is currently one of the best welterweights on the planet, and is a two-time 147-pound champion. The 34 year old has earned IBF and WBC titles across his 13 year pro career.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



Who do you think wins tomorrow night and how? 🤔



Preorder the This has a BIG FIGHT FEEL!Who do you think wins tomorrow night and how? 🤔Preorder the #CrawfordPorter PPV RIGHT NOW ➡️ ES.PN/CPTWT This has a BIG FIGHT FEEL! Who do you think wins tomorrow night and how? 🤔Preorder the #CrawfordPorter PPV RIGHT NOW ➡️ ES.PN/CPTWT https://t.co/T5zatY4m2N

While not a current titilist, Porter is coming off a destruction of Sebastian Formella, winning every single card on the judges' scorecards. Prior to the win over Formella, Porter was part of one of the best fights of 2019. 'Showtime' fell just short against Errol Spence Jr. via majority decision.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Porter is again in the spotlight against Crawford, and again looks to upset a dominant champion. Regardless of the result, both men are sure to give an amazing show.

Edited by Joshua Broom