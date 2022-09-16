“Won’t even crack 750k buys" - Fans sound off on Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr reportedly being targeted for November 19 in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are almost on the verge of confirming their undisputed welterweight title fight, potentially on November 19 in Las Vegas. The high-profile matchup has been in talks for several years but has never come close to fruition. With Crawford exiting Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions, that matchup seems possible as both the champions have verbally agreed to meet in-ring.

ESPN broke the news and reporter Michael Benson re-tweeted the information, sending several fans into a frenzy. He wrote:

“Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford is reportedly now AGREED and targeted for Nov 19th in Las Vegas, providing it gets signed. Welterweight champions are said to have "agreed to all material terms" including two-way rematch clause for the undisputed fight. [According to @ESPN]”

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford is reportedly now AGREED and targeted for Nov 19th in Las Vegas, providing it gets signed. Welterweight champions are said to have "agreed to all material terms" including two-way rematch clause for the undisputed fight. [According to @ESPN]

While most of the boxing world is happy that the title fight is finally happening, many are still doubtful regarding the official confirmation. Many fans also demeaned the pay-per-view value of the fight. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions.

LeftHookLarry🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @LeftHookLarrry @MichaelBensonn @espn Won’t even crack 750k buys meanwhile fury vs AJ will do 2 million @MichaelBensonn @espn Won’t even crack 750k buys meanwhile fury vs AJ will do 2 million

Mason Carty @masoncarty @MichaelBensonn @espn Say what you want about British fighters, if the moneys right they’ll fight, this negotiation has been a joke @MichaelBensonn @espn Say what you want about British fighters, if the moneys right they’ll fight, this negotiation has been a joke

S @GTF96 @DSuperman25 @MichaelBensonn @espn Theyve been talking about it 10 years. Until there in the ring I couldn't care less @DSuperman25 @MichaelBensonn @espn Theyve been talking about it 10 years. Until there in the ring I couldn't care less

AWUREDO @AOUREDOO @MichaelBensonn @espn The fact that theyve agreed to all the terms means the fight is good to go guys. Dont be scared, Nov 19. Its MAN DOWN SZN @MichaelBensonn @espn The fact that theyve agreed to all the terms means the fight is good to go guys. Dont be scared, Nov 19. Its MAN DOWN SZN https://t.co/hJg9RWm6vq

Irrespective of the entire debate, Crawford vs. Spence Jr. is an important fight for the boxing community. WBO champion Crawford knocked out Shawn Porter in his last fight and has almost swept the division clean.

WBA, WBC, and IBF champion Errol Spece Jr. has also relished a similar aura at 147 lbs and is currently fresh from his win over Yordenis Ugas. There can’t be a better matchup than Crawford vs. Spence Jr. at 147 lbs at the moment, and so, it makes sense for both champions to come under terms and officially announce the bout.

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr latest betting odds

According to reports, Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford opened up as a slight favorite at -125 to beat Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr., who opened as an underdog at -100. This means that one can bet $100 on Crawford and win $125 in return while $100 on Spence Jr. would fetch them $110.

The odds are subject to change. The fight is still miles away from an official announcement. Once everything is put on paper and both champions sign on it, then the real talk surrounding Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. will begin. The fight will likely happen under the PBC banner, under which Spence Jr. is currently signed.

