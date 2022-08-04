"Not down the line, real soon" - Terence Crawford gives an update on the potential Errol Spence Jr. fight

WBO champion Terence Crawford said he is working to confirm the undisputed welterweight title fight against Errol Spence Jr. and envisions it happening ‘real soon’. Crawford and Spence have been teasing the potential fight for several years now.

However, the matchup seems to be free of contractual tussles at this point since Crawford is currently a free agent and Spence is with Al Haymon’s PBC. Since leaving Bob Arum’s Top Rank, Terence Crawford is now in a position to work with any promoter he wants.

While the super fight with Errol Spence Jr. is yet to be official, ‘Bud’ recently connected with FightHype and gave an update on the whole scenario. He said,

“I love that fight, you know? Hopefully, you know, we can get that fight made down the line and, you know, real soon, not down the line. Real soon and give the fans what they have been looking for.”

Crawford continued:

“We working to get it done for you all.”

Following his knockout win over Shawn Porter, ‘Bud’ Crawford hinted at wanting only one man, i.e., Errol Spence Jr. (WBC, IBF, WBA welterweight champion).

There’s no denying that Crawford vs Spence will be the most entertaining affair in the 147 lbs category. The outcome of the fight will influence the path of several top welterweight fighters like Jarron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Nevertheless, all eyes are on Crawford and Spence Jr. right now.

Errol Spence Jr.'s team is ready for Terence Crawford

Both Crawford and Spence Jr. are undefeated world champions, but 'Bud' is 10-fights older than 'Truth' as a pro. Many believe Crawford is a favorite over Errol Spence Jr. Spence Jr.'s team, however, is pinning a different game plan to tackle the WBO welterweight champion.

Errol Spence Jr.'s coach, Derrick James, is optimistic about bringing the undisputed status to their favor and is pushing his fighter to attain that. In a Showtime broadcast, he said:

"We are gonna push it. [Errol Spence Jr.] is gonna have to bring it, because I am telling you, he is gonna have to be able to push it to the next level."

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are fresh from their respective wins against Yordenis Ugas and Shawn Porter. Having beaten almost every top contender at 147 lbs, they should now lock horns in priority before facing anyone else.

