UFC legend Anderson Silva recently revealed his long-term goal in boxing should he defeat Jake Paul this weekend.

Anderson Silva will take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a professional boxing bout scheduled for October 29. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner match will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The card also features a bout between former UFC fighter Uriah Hall and ex-NFL running back Le'Veon Bell.

In the latest edition of the MVP's Face 2 Face interviews with Ariel Helwani, Silva admitted that it was his lifelong goal to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. 'The Spider' mentioned how watching videos of legendary fighters like Muhammad Ali, Roy Jones Jr. and Bruce Lee inspired him and helped him ace the sport of MMA.

Singing praise for the former heavyweight boxing champ, the Brazilian said:

"That's my dream man...He [Roy Jones Jr.] is not my final goal. But that's my goal. Because it's my dream to fight with Mr. Roy Jones. Because I follow Mr Roy Jones from my entire life...[He] helped to do doing someting in my sport. Because I remember every time I just take the tape and put in a...and I have the CD and then put in my video game and then watching the whole fight for Roy Jones Jr, Muhammad Ali and a couple of videos of Bruce Lee. And I say, 'Oh my god! These guys inspire me a lot.' And you know it's a dream to fight with Roy Jones."

You can check out Anderson Silva's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Jake Paul lays out fighting strategy to beat Anderson Silva

'The Problem Child' recently revealed how he intends on fighting Silva in their upcoming boxing match.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Paul described himself as the "broom" who is going to wipe out the spider webs, thus referring to Anderson Silva.

Expressing his confidence ahead of his fight, the YouTuber-turned boxer said:

"I'm not gonna get wrapped up [in the spider-web] because I'm a broom. I'm a broom, buddy. And guess what brooms do? They take out the spider-webs. You know, when you get home and you got a spider-web, you get a broom out and you get it down. I'm a f**king broom!"

You can check out Paul's full interview with The Schmo below:

