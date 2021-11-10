Triller Triad Combat: Frank Mir vs Kubrat Pulev headliner announced

Triller Triad Combat's first main event has officially been announced. The rebranded combat-sports company offers former UFC heavyweight champ Frank Mir and boxing standout Kubrat Pulev to the masses on Nov. 27.

So far, Triller has done standard boxing shows, with musical acts intersperced, but they've seemingly thrown in the towel on that idea.

Triller has been teasing this particular event for some time, while keeping its details close-to-vest.

However, Triller has now announced actual fights for the event, and the main event does seem interesting. Frank Mir (19-13 MMA) and Kubrat Pulev bring varied skills that could absolutely clash, or make for a notable evening.

The fight will be a nine-round contest, using what Triller describes as "crossover gloves." All the card's bouts will be contested with those unique gloves, and inside a triangle cage.

The fights themselves feature a rule-set similar to kickboxing, minus the actual kicking part. Elbows are allowed, as well as clinching. All of the fights are expected to include MMA fighters taking on boxers in mixed-rules contests.

While Mir versus Pulev headlines, a slew of undercard bouts were announced for the initial Triad Combat event.

Lots of notable names for fans of both boxing and MMA are expected to take part. The co-main event features former Bellator heavyweight Matt Mitrione (13-9 MMA) taking on Alexander Flores (18-3-1 boxing) in a seven-round contest.

Matt Mitrione vs. Alexander Flores

vs. Sakio Bika

Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera

Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Simon

Steven Graham vs. Henry Gigliotti



Also featured are the likes of former UFC welterweight Mike Perry (14-8 MMA) versus Sakio Bika (35-7-3 boxing) and Scott Sigmon (35-15-1 boxing) versus Albert Tumenov (22-4 MMA) in a battle at 175 pounds.

How to watch Triller: Triad Combat

The first ever Triller: Triad Combat event featuring Mir vs Pulev is set for Saturday, November 27th, at the Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The six-fight lineup will be available on Pay-Per-View via FiteTV. The card is currently going for $19.99, with the PPV portion of the show beginning at 9 P.M. ET.

Keeping in tradition with previous Triller events, they are going to have a musical act along with the fights on the card. The musical act for Triad Combat is none other than one of the most popular rock bands of all time in Metallica.

