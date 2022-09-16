"F**k him, put up, and shut up" - Tyron Woodley reveals unknown details about the KSI fight and issues a fresh challenge for January 2023

Tyron Woodley isn’t ready to bid goodbye to the sport of boxing after the horrific knockout defeat against Jake Paul. On the contrary, Woodley wants more and has already called out YouTuber KSI for a clash in January 2023.

KSI has wanted to fight the former UFC welterweight champion on several occasions, especially after Paul’s consecutive victories over Woodley. That said, KSI vs. Tyron Woodley could have happened this year itself.

‘The Chosen One’ connected with TMZ Sports and revealed that KSI’s team approached him for a fight, which didn't come to fruition. The UFC veteran said:

“They asked me to fight on two weeks notice, August 27, and I said, let's go where we at? Let’s just get the money right and 'oh he need a full camp freaking, pap smearing, he needs all these different things'. So in my mind, it’s like, it’s all cap. I like that these guys are athletic, they got a lot of money, in time they will have kids. They can put all their energy into the sport, but if you want to keep saying you are a real fighter, I never really said s*** about KSI.”

Woodley then called out the YouTube boxer, who is fresh off two KO wins in one night. He said:

“He [KSI] always got my name in his mouth. He always got something smart to say. So now it’s like f**k him, put up, and shut up. You want to fight, let’s fight. You got a full training camp. You wanna fight in January?”

Watch the interview below:

It remains to be seen whether KSI will accept the challenge as he has eyed several more opponents in the future. The Briton called out Tommy Fury, Andrew Tate, Slim, and the winner of Gib vs. McBroom [Gib] after his recent wins over Luis Pineda and Swarmz.

Is Tyron Woodley a legitimate threat to KSI?

KSI fought a professional boxer in Luis Pineda, but Tyron Woodley will still be a high-profile threat to him. Woodley dominated the UFC welterweight division for several years before losing to Kamaru Usman and suffering consecutive losses. His boxing debut against Jake Paul ended with him losing the fight via decision, and he fell prey to Jake Paul’s knockout power in the rematch.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

This ringside angle of Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley is wild! 🤯 #PaulWoodley This ringside angle of Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley is wild! 🤯 #PaulWoodleyhttps://t.co/XVvQDgFBC2

All these factors cite Tyron Woodley as having passed his prime. Nevertheless, he is still a powerful striker and has tremendous combat experience to step up for a professional fight. KSI is just three fights old in the sport and has almost no recorded achievement to match himself against Woodley. While it will be an extremely lucrative platform for both men, Woodley will rightly remain the favorite to win the in-ring affair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far