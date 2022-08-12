Tyson Fury announces boxing retirement on his 34th birthday

After a trilogy with Deontay Wilder and a sold-out fight at Wembley Stadium with Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing. The heavyweight retired from his beloved sport on his 34th birthday.

After defeating Whyte this April, Fury revealed that he would retire from boxing, however he then contradicted himself, suggesting that he would return. The two-time world champion stated that he'd fight Anthony Joshua if it was free to all fans and also claimed that he'd face Oleksandr Usyk for $500 million.

Despite rumors that the Morecambe-based fighter would face the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua, he has ended all conversations in his latest Instagram post. The caption of his recent post read:

"Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years and after long, hard conversations, I've finally decided to walk away and on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage... massive shoutout to Paris Fury who helped me more than anyone and most of all, thank you God. See you all on the other side you big dossers. 2008-2022."

It's well known that the WBC heavyweight champion rarely sticks to his statements and has made numerous retirement claims in the past. However, if he does truly hang up his gloves, he will have to vacate his world title.

Tyson Fury's most memorable moments inside the ring

Tyson Fury has experienced many emphatic moments inside the squared circle, but the first exceptional moment of his career came in 2015 against Wladimir Klitschko. The Brit traveled to Düsseldorf to face 'Dr. Steelhammer' for the WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles. Fury dominated and outclassed the Ukrainian and walked away with all the marbles.

After returning to the sport following three years in retirement, the heavyweight took on the deadliest puncher in all of boxing, Deontay Wilder, in 2018. 'The Bronze Bomber' was the clear favorite to defeat Fury. But the Brit went the distance to earn a controversial draw, however, many felt that Fury was robbed of a victory.

Following their first encounter, the two heavyweights clashed twice. 'The Gypsy King' vindicated himself and secured stoppage victories in both the rematch and the trilogy bout. Fury-Wilder III is still considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time.

