Tyson Fury's 'Gloves Off' is officially out for pre-order: Everything you need to know

Tyson Fury's third book is now officially available for pre-order as a hardback, paperback, and audiobook.

'The Gypsy King' retired from the sport of professional boxing earlier this year following his knockout victory over Dillian Whyte. While he's since been rumored to be in a fight against Anthony Joshua, Fury has stated that he's finished.

With that being established, the 33-year-old has a book coming out that is expected to discuss his entire career. This will be the third book that Fury has published, having released two prior books called 'Behind the Mask' and 'The Furious Method'.

The first book was one that chronicled his magical journey back into the boxing ring and his battles with addiction. The latter is a self-help book, which explores his approach to challenges in and out of the ring.

However, his upcoming book will instead focus on his entire boxing career. It's currently available for pre-order. There are several ways for fans to get a copy.

Fans can get a signed copy of the book from Waterstones or WHSMITH. They can also pre-order the standard edition or ebook from Amazon. Fans can also get the audiobook from Audible. The audiobook edition will feature additional interviews from the heavyweight champion.

Tyson Fury discusses his upcoming book

Tyson Fury has detailed what his upcoming book will be about.

'The Gypsy King' has a career that could be made into a movie. Coming from a family of travelers, he was born and bred to fight. He was the son of a former bare-knuckle boxer.

He grew up and underwent an incredible journey that saw him claim heavyweight gold from Wladimir Klitschko. He would then suffer from addiction and miss years in his prime as a consequence. Against all odds, he would return and become champion again after defeating Deontay Wilder.

While the story is worthy of a motion picture, Fury has instead decided to tell the tale in a book called 'Gloves Off', coming out later this year. In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old discussed what will be in the book. He wrote:

"In Gloves Off, I've looked back on my whole life and career to examine what's really defined me. The laughs, the hard times, the family man, the craziness of what it's like to be Tyson. I hope it might help you whatever you're going through."

See Tyson Fury's post below:

