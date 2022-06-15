‘I’m leagues above them all’ - Tyson Fury brags about heavyweight supremacy amidst comeback speculations

Tyson Fury boasted about how he dominated the heavyweight division for years as speculations about his possible return to the ring continue making headlines.

In an interview over the UniBet Lowdown podcast, a video of which was uploaded to Queensberry Promotions YouTube, the undefeated ‘Gypsy King’ claimed that no one on the current or past heavyweight roster could defeat him:

“I didn’t think any of the heavyweights can be beat me. They never could’ve done or would’ve done. In 2015, there’s only been one heavyweight in these shores, that’s me. No Chisoras, No Joshuas, No Whytes, there’s only one me and he goes by the name of the Gypsy King.”

The 33-year-old went on to enumerate how he defeated the biggest names in his division supposedly during their prime, including Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora, Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte:

“I took these guys to school when they were in their heydays. Literally, took them to school and they couldn’t even box. [It] shows what level I’m on. I’m on leagues, leagues, and leagues above them all. We will wait for a thousand years before you are graced with somebody like me again. There ain’t been a 6’9 confident jock like me ever in history before, and there will never be one, 275 pounds of confidence, and aggression, and balls, determination and will to win like no other.”

Watch Tyson Fury’s full interview:

At 33, Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) remains in top shape. The Englishman had no problems going up against Dillian Whyte two months ago where he successfully defended his WBC Heavyweight Title with an emphatic technical knockout in the sixth round.

Aside from his excellent timing, speed, and agility, Fury is a man of superb willpower, a quality that was on display in his first outing against Deontay Wilder.

In his 33 professional bouts, he has only been knocked down six times, four of which he has sustained during his outings against Wilder, who has a knockout-to-win percentage of over 97%.

Watch the full fight highlights of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay WIlder III

Will Tyson Fury return to the ring?

Tyson Fury has been adamant about his retirement claims being serious. However, there have been questions as to whether he will remain retired. The opportunity to take on Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua for the Undisputed Heavyweight Title down the line certainly seems enticing enough for Fury to make a return.

Recently, Fury offered the strongest hint that his fighting days are not behind him yet, saying he is open to facing the winner of Usyk-Joshua II but only with a big payday:

“When this middleweight knocks out this bodybuilder again, there’s only gonna be one man to sort this out, this absolute circus out. What I would say to these people who want this fight to happen is – you better have a big chequebook. Because to bring the big GK out of retirement for active battle duty, to redeem this country yet again, it’s gonna cost.”

