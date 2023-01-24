Tyson Fury calls out Francis Ngannou for "baddest MF" match with outlandish rules, wants Mike Tyson to referee

Tyson Fury is down for a rare mixed-rules fight with Francis Ngannou.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of action since December when he knocked out Derek Chisora. The victory was yet another title defense for the WBC Heavyweight Champion, and also marked his third lopsided win over 'Del Boy'.

Following the fight, the champion had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Cat' was also in discussions to fight Fury on that December date but was forced to decline due to an injury.

Nonetheless, the face-off between the two heavyweight champions quickly went viral and built excitement for a possible fight between the two. Following the event, both men's representatives confirmed they were in talks for a March clash.

As of now, the fight is yet to be made official, but it's trending in that direction. Frank Warren has noted that the bout will likely land in Saudi Arabia, or England, and in March.

The fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will be a historic one. The winner will be crowned the first unified heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis two decades ago.

However, if that fight doesn't happen, the Brit has a backup plan. He stated his idea for a mixed-rules bout with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannouin in an interview with SecondsOut. 'The Predator' recently left the promotion with the intention of boxing.

In the interview, Tyson Fury proposed:

“Francis Ngannou, I know you’re out of contract with the UFC. You want to earn some big boy money? Come and see ‘The Gypsy King’ and let’s do a big, big fight for the baddest MF on the planet. Let’s kick it up, spicy, in a cage, four-ounce gloves, under Queensberry, and let’s have a badass referee like ‘Iron Mike' Tyson. Oh, did I just sell that to the world?'”

See his comments below:

Will Francis Ngannou box Tyson Fury?

While it's possible for Francis Ngannou to box Tyson Fury, it's not likely to be next.

While the date and location between 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' hasn't been finalized, it's been verbally agreed upon though. While that doesn't make anything official, it seems both men are intent on making it happen.

Furthermore, Kalle Sauerland of Misfits Boxing recently confirmed that they were in discussions to sign Francis Ngannou. Beyond that, he also stated that 'The Predator' could make his boxing debut against the aforementioned Derek Chisora.

With all that in mind, the two high-profile heavyweights aren't likely to box next. However, if all goes well, it seems that the two could box by the end of 2023.

