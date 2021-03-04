Tyson Fury calls out Jake Paul to fight his half-brother Tommy Fury after latter's stunning KO win 

Tyson Fury has called out Jake Paul. Following his half-brother Tommy Fury's impressive knockout victory against Scott Williams, the two-time world Heavyweight champion took to Twitter in an attempt to bring him to Paul's notice.

The Gypsy is coming off a dominating seventh-round TKO win over Deontay Wilder on 22 February, 2020 that subsequently crowned him as the WBC heavyweight championship.

The trend of celebrities turning to combat-sports for a quick buck or two is an idea that has made immaculate monetary sense. Most recently, YouTube sensation turned boxer, Jake Paul has gained immense popularity following his stellar knockout victory against former American professional basketball player Nate Robinson. Paul is now scheduled to face former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion, Ben Askren, in an eight-round boxing contest on April 17th, this year.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury's brother, Tommy, has quietly opened his account to fame after his brutal knockout victory against Scott Williams at Copper Box Arena in London, England. In support of his younger brother, The Gypsy King had the following to say alongside a special call-out to Jake Paul:

massive congratulations to @tommytntfury for smashing records on @btsport tommy slaughtered to competition over the weekend! including America’s biggest boxing star Canelo Alvarez. wow 😳 just wow 😳 @espn @dazngroup @SkySports ✅ @jakepaul where you at? pic.twitter.com/W5ITT5mdIR — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 1, 2021

Born in Manchester, England, Tommy Fury made his professional boxing debut against Jevgenijs Andrejevs. Since his first pro bout, the British boxer has secured four victories on the trot, now bearing an appreciable 5-0 record.

With Jake Paul willing to fight almost any opponent that wants to lace a pair of gloves, this could be another money fight in the making.

What has Tyson Fury been up to lately?

Following his incredible knockout win over Deontay Wilder, it seemed as though Tyson Fury had taken a backseat in the division. However, in June 2020, Fury publicly thanked Irish boxing promoter Daniel Kinahan for his contributions towards making a potential mega-fight with two-time unified world-heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The two have been in and out of discussions regarding a mega pay-per-view showdown, but there has not been a breakthrough regarding the bout.

Tyson Fury has been a massive inspiration for many. Battling issues with mental-health failure and depression, The Gypsy is now an icon and an avid speaker on similar issues.

In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Tyson Fury talked about his potential mega-fight against Anthony Joshua, inactivity, and a whole lot of other interesting things.

Video: Full convo with WBC champ Tyson Fury (@Tyson_Fury). Looked back at his 2020, latest thoughts on Anthony Joshua, effects of inactivity, a little Conor McGregor talk and licking blood off Deontay Wilder’s neck mid-fight lol. https://t.co/nMTOTl2Gdm — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 24, 2021

Do you think Tyson Fury will go down as the greatest heavyweight of all time? If so, who do you think has a legitimate shot against the 'Gypsy King'? Let us know in the comment section below!