Did Tyson Fury cheat in the second Deontay Wilder fight?

Deontay Wilder accused Tyson Fury of cheating in their second fight.

In December 2018, 'The Bronze Bomber' and 'The Gypsy King' faced off for the first time. It was a special year for Fury. He fought thrice and won every time, including a WBC Championship victory over Deontay Wilder. Fury had ballooned up in weight and struggled with suicidal thoughts and substance abuse for a couple of years leading up to 2018.

After spending years (2016-17) on the sidelines, the British star worked his way back to that title shot in 2018. Sadly, his return to the championship bout was less than perfect. Fury had to get off the canvas twice en route to a controversial split-decision draw. Two years later, the heavyweights rematched, and this time it wasn't even close.

In February 2020, Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder. The British star dropped the-then WBC Heavyweight Champion multiple times en route to a seventh-round knockout victory.

In the following months, the former champion accused Fury of loading his gloves. Wilder also accused his foe of spiking his water and using illegal blows. None of these accusations were ever proven. As such, Fury's victory over Wilder in their rematch remains untainted.

Are Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on good terms?

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are far from being friends, but they appear to be respectful towards each other.

Following the rematch, 'The Bronze Bomber' activated his rematch clause to get one more crack at the British star. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight was delayed multiple times until they finally clashed in October 2021.

The trilogy bout is commonly regarded as the best fight in the series for good reason. Both men hit the canvas multiple times during the encounter. In the 11th-round, Fury wound up scoring a massive knockout to end the rivalry.

In the following moments, the British star approached Deontay Wilder to shake his hand. The American was clearly dazed and stated that he had zero respect for Fury and that he didn't want to befriend him.

The former champion was heavily criticized over the incident. However, in the days that followed, Wilder released a statement where he seemingly buried the hatchet with Fury.

