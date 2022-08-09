Tyson Fury appoints new trainer Isaac Lowe and confirms his return against Derek Chisora

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced that he will be returning to the boxing ring. 'The Gypsy King' recently released a video suggesting he will unretire from the sport of boxing and become the first heavyweight champion since Muhammad Ali to have two trilogies, one against Deontay Wilder and one against his potential next opponent Derek Chisora.

In the video, 'The Gypsy King' also revealed that he will be appointing Isaac Lowe as his head coach for his fight against Derek Chisora:

"I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies. One with Deontay Wilder and the second one with Derek Chisora. I always said I'd fight Derek Chisora at the end of me career."

Watch the video below:

'The Gypsy King' and Derek Chisora first fought in 2011 and then again in 2014. Fury emerged victorious on both occasions and it looks like the 33-year-old is ready to give Chisora another chance.

Despite Fury calling out Derek Chisora for a trilogy bout, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua is the biggest draw in boxing and not Tyson Fury

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has made a bold claim suggesting Tyson Fury is not the biggest draw in boxing. Instead, the Matchroom Boxing promoter believes Anthony Joshua is a bigger star than 'The Gypsy King'.

During an interview with British GQ, Eddie Hearn spoke about having the chance to sign Fury while he was plotting his return to the squared circle back in the day and said:

"Tyson Fury isn't the biggest draw in boxing. Anthony Joshua still is. But yes - he's a huge star. But I am loyal to AJ, and I think Fury knew that when I was discussing signing him when he was 400lbs. But you never know what could happen in the future."

Watch the clip below:

