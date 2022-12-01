Tyson Fury completely understands why Floyd Mayweather continues to fight, even in retirement.

'The Gypsy King' is set to return this weekend for the first time since his knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April. Following that victory, the WBC Heavyweight Champion announced his intentions to retire.

However, the Brit later went back on those plans and aimed to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Anthony Joshua. 'The Cat' wound up winning the contest, but turned down a December date with Fury, as did 'AJ'.

The champion then turned his focus towards Derek Chisora and a trilogy with 'Del Boy' which goes down this Saturday. While Fury has already earned two wins over the veteran, he's just happy to compete again.

While he ultimately unretired quickly, it wasn't an easy decision for Tyson Fury. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, he discussed the prospect of retiring and admitted it was a tough decision. Not just for himself but for any great fighter.

The Brit even referenced Floyd Mayweather and how 'Money' continues to face YouTubers like Logan Paul, even though he's retired. In the interview, Fury stated:

“I'm pretty f***** up I think... I’m very worried because I can’t let go just like most of the great champions throughout history. Look at Floyd Mayweather. The guy’s 45 years old taking f***ing fights against YouTubers and stuff because he can’t let it go. It’s a very difficult thing to let it go. Very difficult.”

Tyson Fury reflects on win over Wladimir Klitschko

Seven years after his win over Wladimir Klitschko, it remains a sore spot for Tyson Fury.

In 2015, 'Dr. Steelhammer' looked to make yet another title defense. Having been undefeated for over a decade to that point, he was a massive favorite against 'The Gypsy King'.

However, the British prospect instead flipped the script on him. Fury used his speed and incredible defensive ability to earn a unanimous decision win. While it was a good moment, the happiness didn't last.

Over the next few years, Tyson Fury went down a rabbit hole of substance abuse and depression, which led to him missing years of his career. When asked by Ariel Helwani what he remembers of the win, the champion stated:

“I think it was a s*** night, to be honest. I think it was like a curse. It’s been a pretty shi**y seven years since. It was a pretty fantastic 27 years leading to it... I never really wanted all the fame and hype that comes with being the champion. That wasn’t what I was about."

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing On this day seven years ago, Tyson Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko to claim the unified heavyweight titles On this day seven years ago, Tyson Fury defeated Wladimir Klitschko to claim the unified heavyweight titles 👑 https://t.co/3dZNOiAiTg

