"If the Big show or Undertaker can't take the pedigree then Fury won't stand a chance"- Fans react to Triple H predicting Tyson Fury to stop Anthony Joshua in eight rounds

Tyson Fury could possibly return this year and put his WBC World Championship at stake in an All-English clash against Anthony Joshua. The two have verbally agreed to meet in the ring in a fight that has been a fantasy for several years. Although Fury vs. 'AJ' is still not official, the chances of its materialization seem prominent.

Meanwhile, WWE icon Triple H showed all his excitement towards the fight and predicted a potential outcome. Having worked with Tyson Fury in the WWE, Triple H couldn't help himself from praising the heavyweight champion’s combat skills. When asked about the British super-fight by iFL TV, HHH said,

“From a boxing standpoint, I don’t think anyone right now can touch Tyson Fury. I think, he just. His size, his strength, the skillset that he has is unmatched. I think Tyson Fury comes out on top. Is that a match (AJ vs Fury) that I want to see? Absolutely. I can’t wait."

He added:

"If it’s all possible. I will be sitting there, watching in person because that’s a blockbuster but if I had to make a prediction, Tyson Fury on top, maybe eight rounds.”

Watch the interview below:

Triple H was present in the Fury vs. Wilder fight, where he saw the current WBC champion’s performance.

Fury is also undefeated, unlike AJ, which is a major reason to back him in the fight. Triple H’s predictions sent several fans into a frenzy as they took to YouTube to comment. Here’s a look at the reactions.

Tyson Fury is returning from retirement possibly for the biggest fight

Fury vs. AJ was being compared to the heavyweight classic between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier before Oleksandr Usyk put water on the plans. Usyk snatched AJ’s world titles and beat him twice to register himself as a heavyweight phenom.

It urged Fury to face Dillian Whyte after knocking out Deontay Wilder. Having knocked Whyte out too, Fury announced his retirement.

If 'AJ' vs. Fury would have happened a few years back, it could have been a 50-50 fight since both men were undefeated world champions.

Joshua has now suffered three career defeats and is no longer a world champion. Nevertheless, he is still one of the biggest prizefighters in the sport.

Hence, a fight between him and Fury would still be alluring and lucrative for both sides involved. While all the talk is done, it is left to see whether Fury vs. Joshua comes to fruition.

