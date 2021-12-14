When Tyson Fury was criticized for his alleged homophobic comments 

Back in 2015, during the build-up to his fight against Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles, Tyson Fury made a series of homophobic comments which prompted online protests by more than 130,000 people against his nomination for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards in 2015.

In an interview with the Daily Mail back in 2015, the British heavyweight boxer claimed that the legalization of homosexuality and abortion are two of the “three things that need to be accomplished before the devil comes home”.

Tyson Fury said:

"There are only three things that need to be accomplished before the devil comes home: one of them is homosexuality being legal in countries, one of them is abortion and the other one’s paedophilia. Who would have thought in the 50s and 60s that those first two would be legalised?"

Tyson Fury also claimed that his faith and culture is based on the Bible and he followed what was written in the Bible .

Speaking about his beliefs, the heavyweight champion said:

"This is a funny world we live in and an evil world,’ Fury says. ‘People can say, “Oh, you are against abortions, you are against paedophilia, you are against homosexuality, you’re against whatever”, but my faith and my culture is all based on the bible. The bible was written a long time ago, from the beginning of time until now, and if I follow that and it tells me it’s wrong, then it’s wrong for me. That’s just my opinion."

Tyson Fury threatens to sue BBC over nomination for Sports Personality of the Year

In an interesting turn of events, Tyson Fury has yet again made the cut to the shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 alongside Emma Raducanu, Tom Daley, Adam Peaty, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey.

However, the inclusion of his name did not sit well with Fury. The British boxer has threatened to take legal action against the BBC if his name is not excluded from the list.

Tyson Fury said:

"It means nothing to me and I don't need it or want it. In fact, they will hear from my solicitors if they do put me on the list. Give it to someone who needs it. I don't. And, anyway, we know who the sports personality of the year is anyway - it's me. I am the sports personality. Who does what I do, goes through a war in Las Vegas, entertains the fans, and then sings to the audience?"

