Tyson Fury believes Wayne Rooney is the perfect sparring partner to prepare for Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off his knockout win over Derek Chisora last weekend. With that, Fury moved to 3-0 in his series with 'Del Boy' and ended the trilogy convincingly.

Following the victory, Fury had a staredown with his fellow champion, Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Cat' was previously in talks to face Fury in December but had declined due to injury trouble.

However, the Ukrainian was in attendance for the trilogy with 'Del Boy' to set up a heavyweight unification fight next. A fight with Fury would be historic, as it would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis two decades ago.

In the event the fight happens, Tyson Fury is already working on getting a smaller sparring partner, given Usyk's frame for the weight class. He believes that soccer legend, Wayne Rooney, would be the perfect training partner.

The footballer recently stated that the heavyweight champion should be knighted by King Charles. Fury seemed flattered by the remark and suggested the two spar in an interview with TalkSport:

"Rooney's a proper legend. I grew up watching him. Hopefully we can have a little spar in future. I do need somebody smaller to prepare for Oleksandr Usyk. Wayne if you're listening, get on the blower son."

See his remarks in an interview with TalkSport below:

When will Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk?

According to TalkSport, Tyson Fury will fight Oleksandr Usyk in early 2023.

When the announcement of the trilogy bout with 'Del Boy' came around, fans were understandably upset. While a Fury fight with Usyk and even Anthony Joshua was teased, they instead had to settle for a matchup with Chisora.

While fans and pundits were understandably dismayed, both Fury and Usyk's camps continued to stay in contact. The pair seemed to agree that Chisora had little chance against the WBC Champion and continued to discuss a clash for next year.

As first reported by TalkSport, the talks have seemingly gone well. The heavyweight clash is nearly officially scheduled for next February or March, with the target destination being Saudi Arabia. However, Qatar is also interested in hosting the event.

As of now, the fight is yet to be made official.

See the report from TalkSport below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world titles is "almost done", Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has declared. Camps have been in negotiations for weeks prior to the Derek Chisora fight. Target dates of Feb 18th - March 4th in Middle East. [@talkSPORT]

