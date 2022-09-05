"A battle of Britain" - Tyson Fury issues official challenge to Anthony Joshua for the WBC title 

Tyson Fury has officially called out Anthony Joshua for a title fight with the WBC Heavyweight Title on the line. 'The Gypsy King' was originally looking to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the Undisputed Title. However, the Ukrainian is not ready to fight again this year due to being injured following his rematch against 'AJ'. Despite hearing this news, Fury is adamant to fight this year.

He announced that he was coming out of retirement to fight Usyk, but since that fight cannot be made right now, he wants to fight someone else at the end of the year. In a recent video uploaded to Twitter, he called out Anthony Joshua:

"I think you've all heard that I'm gonna be fighting soon within the next few months. And I think that before I announce an opponent, that I need to do this just in case. Anthony Joshua, I know that you've just lost a fight to Usyk, and you're boutless at the moment, and I'd like to give you the opportunity to fight me for the WBC Heavyweight Championship of the world."

He continued:

"You're coming off a twelve round fight so you're match fit, you're ready. I'm giving you a few months notice. If you're interested I'll send you the data over and we can rumble. A battle of Britain for the WBC Heavyweight Championship of the world."



Tyson Fury is looking to make the best fights possible with his call-out to Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury is a fight that has been in the making for years now. Two of the greatest heavyweights from the UK, fighting against each other in the battle of Britain. However, Usyk played spoilsport by beating 'AJ' twice in a row and dethroning him.

A fan reacted to his latest call-out, saying it is a great fight to make while Usyk recovers from his injuries. Tyson Fury has stated that he is looking to make the best fights for the fans:

"Trying my best to make fights happen. I just want to fight."

Despite his losses to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua is still one of the top contenders in the division and is looking to win his belts back. This fight is still a fan favorite and will likely do very well on PPV.



