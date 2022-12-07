Tyson Fury believes that Jake Paul will defeat KSI if the YouTubers ever meet.

In the modern era of boxing, there's less of a learning curve to stardom. While traditional boxers such as 'The Gypsy King' still get their fair share of headlines, YouTubers and social media influencers are also helping to grow the sport.

The two biggest names to make the jump from YouTube to the ring are Jake Paul and KSI. 'The Problem Child' and 'The Nightmare' are both undefeated and have become massive pay-per-view draws.

Furthermore, the two have a legitimate feud. A fight between the two has been teased for years, especially since the Brit defeated Jake Paul's elder brother Logan Paul in 2019. The pair have stated that the fight could happen next year at Wembley Stadium, but nothing is set as of now.

Whenever the fight happens, Tyson Fury believes that his fellow countryman will come up short.

In an interview with ESPN, Fury stated:

"Jake Paul [wins in a fight] all day, every day. I just think he knocks him out cold."

Watch his comments in the video below:

Tyson Fury offers Jake Paul a fight on his undercard

Tyson Fury believes that Jake Paul would sleep KSI, but that's not the fight to make.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off his return last Saturday, defeating Derek Chisora by knockout to move to 3-0 in his series against 'Del Boy'. Following the fight, Fury had a staredown with his fellow champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

The fight seems destined to happen next year, and it'll be a historic clash. The winner of the bout will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in over two decades.

However, Tyson Fury believes a pay-per-view clash between himself and 'The Cat' could be even bigger. In fact, he would like to see Jake Paul fight on his undercard against his brother, Tommy. 'TNT' has been scheduled to face the YouTuber twice previously, but the bout fell apart on both occasions due to varying reasons.

For his part, the heavyweight champion believes the third time is a charm. In his post-fight press conference, Fury stated:

"I think they should fight. It's a fight that the general...everyday...casual boxing person would like to see. And it's the fight that Tommy wants, and Jake wants. So yeah, I think that fight should happen in 2023. Maybe it could be on the undercard of me and Usyk, who knows.”

