"I genuinely don’t think he’s at his peak yet" - Frank Warren believes ‘fighting man’ Tyson Fury will return after Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2

As far as it might be believed, Tyson Fury, as of now, is retired. Frank Warren envisions him coming back after Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk rematch that goes down on August 20.

Fury is still the WBC title holder and an undisputed heavyweight championship fight could lure him back into the ring.

'The Gypsy King' has teased his potential return several times. At first, Tyson demanded $500 million for another boxing bout. A few weeks later, he flippantly talked about fighting Anthony Joshua for free.

Frank Warren, founder of Queensberry Promotions, recently connected with TalkSport. The Promoter gave his thoughts on Fury's potential return:

“He [Fury] has got itchy feet at the moment, he wants to fight. I think what’s going to happen is - see what happens on [August] 20 and the outcome of that and that’ll determine what he intends to do in the future. My opinion, this is not from him, it’s from me. I think he will [return] because he’s a fighting man and he misses it. That’s what he does, he wants to fight.”

Lennox Lewis is the last heavyweight champion to have held all four major belts [WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF] under his name. If Tyson Fury can achieve the same, he will further cement himself amongst the greatest heavyweight champions of all time.

Watch the promo for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 below:

After losing his heavyweight (WBA, WBO, IBF) straps to Usyk in London, Anthony Joshua will look for redemption in Jeddah. Upon regaining championship status, Anthony Joshua could stage the biggest heavyweight clash of the era against Tyson Fury.

Frank Warren also wants to see ‘The Gypsy King’ return in the immediate years. Referring to Fury’s condition, the BoxNation chief said:

“I don’t want him [Fury] to retire and come back in three years. If he’s going to retire, don’t come back. If you’re going to come back, fight in your prime. Three years later you change. I genuinely don’t think he’s at his peak yet.”

Tyson Fury can pick and choose his prey if he comes back

The winner of AJ vs. Usyk 2 holds the most importance for Fury’s boxing return. If Anthony wins, it'll set the stage for an all-English showdown; if not, Tyson can have a crack at unifying the belts against the Ukrainian.

Fury has shown interest in exhibition fights too. After knocking out Dillian Whyte in London, Fury verbally agreed to fight current UFC heavyweight champion Francis 'The Predator' Ngannou.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte - Heavyweight Fight

Fury has also worked with WWE during his trilogy feud with Deontay Wilder. He can move in several directions for an easy payday.

Edited by Virat Deswal