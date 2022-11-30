It's all respect between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora during fight week.

'The Gypsy King' will return to the boxing ring this Saturday to face 'Del Boy'. The bout will be Fury's first since his knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April. Following that victory, the WBC Heavyweight Champion had announced his retirement.

He later went back on those plans and targeted a clash with the winner of Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Anthony Joshua. 'The Cat' won the bout, but later declined a December date, as did 'AJ' when he was offered a shot at 'The Gypsy King'.

After those matchups fell apart, the British star targeted an unlikely trilogy with Chisora. The pair have faced off twice previously, with Fury easily winning on both occasions. Throughout both contests, the challenger won only a handful of rounds.

While Tyson Fury might be one of the greatest trash-talkers in the game, he holds a great deal of respect for Derek Chisora. Earlier today, the pair came face-to-face during open workouts, and to the surprise of many, there was no apparent tension between the two.

Instead, the two men traded words and agreed to stand and trade in the center of the ring. They ended the interaction with a handshake, agreeing to a brawl on Saturday.

To be honest, the interviewer looked more anxious than anyone when Chisora went up and playfully bumped into Fury.

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora III: Betting Odds

Currently, Tyson Fury is a massive favorite to defeat Derek Chisora this weekend.

'The Gypsy King' is currently at the peak of his powers, as evidenced by his most recent win over Dillian Whyte. While he might not be as defensive-minded as he was early in his career, he has a newfound power that can put anyone down.

On the other end of things, 'Del Boy' is currently closing out his career. While he's stated that he has no plans for retirement, it seems that 'father time' will decide for him. Chisora has won three of his last four but he is approaching 40 years of age.

These factors, combined with the lopsided nature of the Fury-Chisora series, already paint a picture of how the trilogy matchup will go this weekend. If Chisora pulls off the upset, it'll be one of the biggest in boxing history, at least according to the odds.

Based on the most recent odds from Bet MGM, Tyson Fury is currently the -2500 favorite to retain his title. Meanwhile, Derek Chisora is the +1000 underdog for the trilogy matchup.

While the challenger is a massive underdog, the new agreement between Chisora and Fury (to stand and bang) might shift the odds a little bit.

