"Nicest guy in the World of boxing belt”- Tyson Fury proposes to introduce a new title for the Joseph Parker vs. Joe Joyce fight 

Tyson Fury will accompany Joseph Parker throughout the build-up to his upcoming WBO Interim heavyweight title clash against Joe Joyce on September 24. Fresh off his consecutive wins over Dereck Chisora, a victory over Joyce would bring in a world title shot for Parker.

That said, WBC champion Fury has already pitched a new title for the winner of Parker vs. Joyce. ‘The Gypsy King’ recently connected with BT Sport Boxing and shed views on multiple subjects.

While referring to the WBO Interim title fight, Tyson Fury said:

“WBO Interim but also for the nicest guy in the world of boxing belt.”

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker are undoubtedly role models to several people. Despite being elite heavyweight punchers, they don’t seem to have let their pride go above their heads. Both men prefer not to indulge in trash-talking and let their fists talk.

While Joyce is an undefeated prodigy, Parker has more professional experience. When asked to pick the winner between the two, Tyson Fury showed faith in his team partner Joseph Parker. ‘The Gypsy King’ said:

“I think it’s going to be a hell of a fight. May the best man win, but I am edging towards my man Joseph Parker by late stoppage or unanimous decision.”

30-2 as a professional, Parker has lost only against Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua. Several people believe Joyce will hand him his third career defeat. However, Joseph Parker is an A-listed hitter and is capable of landing a shock win over Joyce. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury can offer him some valuable tips, especially when he is also looking forward to a potential comeback.

Will we see Tyson Fury return after Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker?

There is talk that Tyson Fury will put his WBC belt on the line against Anthony Joshua in an all-English super fight in December. Although Fury announced retirement in April after knocking out Dillian Whyte, he has teased his return on multiple occasions.

Fury desired to meet Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed title clash. However, Usyk needed some time off after his rematch with 'AJ'. Eager to fight, Fury offered a title shot to ‘AJ’.

The winner of Joyce vs. Parker will be entitled to fight WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO, and Ring heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. If Fury and Joshua compete for the WBC belt, we could see a potential undisputed Heavyweight clash come to fruition.

